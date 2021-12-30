Except for catching COVID-19 or possibly spreading it, nothing will happen to you if you don’t wear a mask in Shelburne.
But you’re still supposed to wear one.
On Dec. 21, the Shelburne Selectboard returned to an issue it thought was put to bed two weeks earlier, but public outcry compelled the board to revisit whether to require masks indoors at public places in town.
Earlier, the selectboard approved 4-1 a motion asking, but not requiring, people to wear masks indoors in public in Shelburne. Mary Kehoe cast the lone dissenting vote.
The mask request vote came immediately after the board defeated 3-2 a motion by Kehoe to require masks indoors.
But two weeks and two selectboard meetings later — meetings that were attended by large majorities of residents speaking in favor of a mask requirement and lambasting the board for its vote to only recommend them — the board voted unanimously to overturn the mask recommendation and approved a measure to require face coverings as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is among scientists and research organizations predicting a sharp rise in infections this winter from the newly discovered Omicron variant, peaking at a daily infection rate of 2.8 million a day at the end of February with deaths in the United States reaching a pandemic total of one million deaths by the end of April.
The selectboard acknowledged that even after switching to a requirement the town’s indoor mask mandate doesn’t have any teeth. There is no mechanism to enforce the mandate.
The motion specifically spells out that there are no fines for violating the mandate and no retailers or businesses are required to enforce it.
The mandate will run until the meeting on Jan. 25 when the selectboard will decide whether a 30-day extension is warranted.
At the Dec. 7 meeting, most people speaking in person and online opposed masks on the grounds they don’t work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, are an infringement of personal rights and dangerous because they prevent germs from being expelled by those wearing them. Many of them also used the public comment period as an opportunity to criticize COVID vaccinations as ineffective and possibly dangerous.
Many of those opposing the mask mandate, some who even argued that COVID-19 is not a serious health issue, were not Shelburne residents.
But the two subsequent meetings drew large contingents of Shelburne residents, most of whom supported the mandate.
On Dec. 21 Ashooh let Shelburne residents speak before those from other towns.
One of the few speaking against masks was Heather Rice of the Wellspring Chiropractic Lifestyle Center in Shelburne. Rice said personal protective equipment specialists recommend respirators because masks are not effective in stopping the spread of the virus.
“Masks were not even on the list of how you manage this,” Rice said.
Sharon Glezen, of Shelburne, an internal medicine physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center, said she works on the COVID-19 response daily, and thanked the selectboard for reconsidering the mandate.
Glezen said the reality is that Omicron is here, and emergency rooms and intensive care units are overburdened: “This is not just about Shelburne, this is about our hospital system and about our health care workers. Any patient that we keep out of emergency rooms and ICUs due to a mask mandate is a win.”
Julielyn Gibbons, also of Shelburne, said she has an autoimmune disease and has been told by her medical team that, even though she is in good health and only in her 40s, catching COVID-19 could kill her.
Gibbons said three people in her life have died of the virus, ranging in age from their 30s to 70s.
Lindsay Stoddard said besides teaching their 2 and 3-year-old children some big words like pandemic, virus, first responders and immune system, they have also taught them “a community comes together to support and protect its most vulnerable.”
When Gov. Phil Scott says, “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, he’s talking about my kids,” who are too young to qualify for a vaccine, she said.
It is confusing for her children to see a lot of unmasked adults, Stoddard said, “because they know that they are the most vulnerable now, and they know that a community is supposed to come together and rally to protect the most vulnerable.”
“According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, the first global study of its kind, mask wearing is the single most effective non-pharmaceutical public health measure people can take, reducing COVID incidence by 53 percent,” Shelburne Rep. Jessica Brumsted said.
Ashooh said he was “a little taken aback” by repeated claims at recent meetings that the efficacy of mask wearing has not been studied.
“When people say, “Have you done the research on masks?’ I can say, ‘Yes,’” said Ashooh, who has taught advanced medical ethics and a history of plagues and pandemics at the University of Vermont.
“Masks are totally effective — period. They work. They do what they are intended to do. Are they perfect? No. Vaccines are the key. Masking is the key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.