Through wave after wave of COVID-19, restaurants and eateries, forced to navigate pandemic regulations, have faced numerous challenges to keep their businesses afloat.
Some have not survived. Roughly 17 percent of restaurants in the U.S. were forced to permanently shut down after the first wave of the pandemic, according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association from 2020.
To help their ailing business community, Shelburne in 2020 adopted a solution that appeared simple at first glance, but for restaurant owners proved to be a critical lifeline that made all the difference: Let people eat outside.
“It just became something we relied on,” said John Helzer, a co-owner of Shelburne’s Peg and Ter’s, a gastropub on Shelburne Road that utilized its parking lot as a dining area over the last two summers. “It just really made the difference. There was obviously so much lingering fear of eating indoors … to have that extra space, we probably wouldn’t have survived the summer without it, honestly.”
Now, two years after first adopting the interim bylaw, the town has moved to permanently codify the amendment. The selectboard’s unanimous vote on May 24 now allows outdoor dining and outdoor provision of services for all businesses in town.
Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said at the outset of COVID, the board was looking for ways to help local businesses survive when everything was being shut down internally. Making the bylaw permanent was “just another step in promoting vitality in the heart of the community by allowing a little more activity outdoors,” he said.
Since it first passed, numerous establishments have taken advantage of outdoor dining, including Shelburne Tap House, Shelburne Vineyard, Barkeaters, Rustic Roots, Archie’s Grill, Folino’s and the Bearded Frog.
“In talking to members during this crazy two years of time, there does seem to have been a general satisfaction with the fact that this one thing that helped to make it easier, safer, more comfortable that I think was extremely valuable,” said Shelburne Business and Professionals Association President Rosalyn Graham. “The whole dining experience in Shelburne felt comfortable and safe.”
Restaurants are allowed to “create areas for outdoor dining in front, side, or rear yard areas that do not conflict with adjoining land uses,” according to the bylaw. It removes setback requirements for the use of sidewalks and allows for the utilization of no more than 50 percent of the on-site required parking spaces for outdoor seating use.
Business owners in town widely favor the amendment.
“People should be able to dine outside, people should be able to see customers and people should be able to see, you know, just people in the village being people in the village,” said Kevin Clayton, the owner of Village Wine and Coffee on Shelburne Road. “I’m all for it. If I had money, I’d renovate the front of my building and I would have seats outside.”
“I’m happy to see it,” said Ken Albert, the owner of Shelburne Vineyard, who added his business “could not have functioned” without the allowance.
“It’s important for people coming into town to see the buzz that happens when a restaurant has people outside,” he said.
