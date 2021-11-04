Many people in Shelburne village may have experienced a pre-Halloween fright Thursday when everything went dark about an hour after sunset.
More than over 2,700 homes lost power at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 28. The power outage lasted for about an hour and a half.
The area affected was in the Harbor Road and Bostwick Road areas.
Green Mountain Power spokesperson Kristin Kelly said the power went down because of a damaged protective device intended to protect the system from lightning strikes.
“Why it was damaged we’ve not exactly determined,” Kelly said. “We think it might have been damaged in an earlier storm.”
Or power poltergeist?
