The concrete block beach house on Shelburne beach has taken the first step toward what some call a long-overdue upgrade.
The historic structure was built by volunteers in 1956 after the Shelburne Beach was donated to the town in 1954 by Dunbar and Electra Bostwick.
The building is well past its aesthetic and functional prime due to minimal maintenance and few upgrades in the decades since it was erected.
In 2017, the town decided to pursue building a new structure and move forward with getting a design. Now, the town of Shelburne has issued a request for proposals for the construction phase of the project.
“We realized that it needed to be either replaced, renovated or improved. We could see cracks in the wall,” said Betsy Cieplicki, director of the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Department. “We have problems with the plumbing all the time because of its age and the way it was built. We also knew that if we kept band-aiding things, but we weren’t fixing the problems.”
At last year’s town meeting, voters approved borrowing $350,000 for the rebuild and additional fundraising efforts brought in a total of $27,873, mostly through individual donations.
With the town’s recent allocation of nearly $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funds, the ARPA committee has already recommended to the selectboard that $250,000 be designated for the new beach house.
“That’s an ideal kind of project that ARPA money is, in my opinion, suited for,” town manager Lee Krohn said. “The project will last for decades and serve the community. It’s not a new program that requires ongoing funding beyond ARPA so it will lessen the amount of money the town needs to borrow.”
Submission deadlines for proposals is Feb. 10 and although the town had ultimately imagined construction beginning this spring, Krohn anticipates that construction will wait until after Labor Day this year when the beach closes and be ready for next summer.
“We had originally hoped for bids to come in on budget to get this done this spring before we open the beach for the summer season,” he said. “We came to realize that was probably not a realistic timeframe. You can’t always rush things through the way you might wish they could and this is a good example of that. The new beach house will be there for decades. If we lose one more summer season in the scheme of life, it’s not that big a deal.”
The architectural design of the new beach house was done by Shelburne resident and architect Jeff McBride, owner of Sidehill Designs, at no cost.
“Bless his heart,” said Krohn. “He’s been doing this work right out of the goodness of his heart to help the community get a project done.”
“He’s been absolutely instrumental in making this happen,” said Cieplicki. “He’s helped with things beyond what a normal architect designer would do.”
With his residence just miles from the beach, McBride considers himself lucky to be able to work on this project that will not only benefit the town but also his family.
“We did a number of design iterations in the spring and summer, narrowing in on what is ultimately going to get built. However, the overall idea behind the project is to make something that is much more functional than the existing beach house.”
The new beach house will feature four unisex bathrooms, two of which are fully Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, along with three outdoor showers and an updated lifeguard storage room. In addition, the building will also feature a new covered porch area or a cantilever roof to provide shade and a more community oriented feel.
“The functionality of it is vastly improved,” said McBride. “It’s a similar size footprint, but we’re moving the beach house 20 feet further away from the beach to a flatter piece of land that’s more centered onto the green and allows for access from each side.”
In addition to the practicality of the building, McBride has drastically improved the aesthetics of the building. Everything in the building is set to be clad in wood with stained-wood exteriors. “It’s this simple structure that’s really meant to kind of fit in with the Vermont landscape,” he said.
The Shelburne beach is treasured by residents, said Cieplicki.
“The beach has been an incredible resource for everyone that lives here,” said Cieplicki. “Basic necessities are needed to serve that space, but we also want to make it efficient, usable, pleasant — it doesn’t have to be ugly. I just don’t think there’s any reason not to improve it so that the people who use the beach on a regular basis in the summer can enjoy the space and make it more user friendly for everyone.”
