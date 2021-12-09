The U.S. Senate has approved a Shelburne lawyer to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for Vermont.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest, 48, had been recommended by U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt. to President Joe Biden to become the state’s top federal prosecutor. Kerest was one of five
U.S. attorneys approved on a voice vote Tuesday.
The other slots filled were for Hawaii, New Jersey, Rhode Island and the Central District of Illinois.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, the majority whip, asked for unanimous consent after outlining the qualifications of Kerest and his future colleagues.
After a short political squabble, the five were approved unanimously.
In a statement Leahy said, “Kolo is an exemplary prosecutor, dedicated to upholding the rule of law and putting the interests of Vermonters first, above all else. As a former prosecutor myself, I am confident that Kolo has just what it takes to keep our communities safe while also honoring Vermont’s values.”
The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee, which has 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, approved the nomination on Nov. 4 with only two negative votes, Leahy’s office said.
The Biden administration has been trying to push through judicial recommendations at the expense of not getting time for nominations for U.S. attorneys and marshals.
Kerest’s wife of 21 years, Susannah, has been the development director and communications director at the King Street Youth Center for 11 years.
Both have been active in the Shelburne community. Kerest, a runner, has been involved in coaching youth sports, while his wife has done stints on the Pierson Library Board and town planning commission. They have two children.
Kerest replaces U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, 42, who resigned earlier this year.
The office in Vermont has 53 employees, including 26 lawyers. Kerest was one of at least five Vermont lawyers interviewed by a local screening committee for the federal post.
The others were Assistant U.S. attorneys Eugenia A.P. Cowles and Owen Foster, former assistant U.S. attorney Tim Doherty, and prominent defense lawyer and former state prosecutor Brooks McArthur of Burlington.
