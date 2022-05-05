Shelburne’s police and dispatch workers now have a fully ratified contract, cementing pay increases through 2026 and ending a two-year stalemate without a contract.
The town selectboard last week unanimously approved the new contract. It establishes a new 20-step wage scale from Jan. 21 of this year through June 30, 2026, while providing a retroactive pay increase from July 1, 2021 — when the last contract officially expired while negotiations were well underway.
Town manager Lee Krohn called the negotiations a “a hard-fought battle” to balance the needs of the department with the fiscal responsibility for the board and the taxpayers.
The contract raises base wages “to be much more in line with our competition in Chittenden County,” Krohn said. “That was a key issue.”
The contract has 20 steps in a new wage schedule, adding wage increases each year. A new hire with the department would be assessed based on years of experience as well as the type of work they did previously and would then be assigned to a step based on that experience. They would then receive a raise for each year they work with the department.
Patrol officers at step 6, for example, will earn $30.55 an hour. The maximum earnings for a patrol officer would be $43.16 an hour at step 20. New patrol officers would earn $27 an hour.
Dispatchers, meanwhile, will make $30.18 an hour at step 12, and could earn a maximum of $36.77 at step 20. A new dispatch employee — at step one — would earn $23 an hour.
“This keeps us comparable with other departments,” acting Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas said. “People are starting to look in our direction.”
A new facet of the contract allows the department to hire new employees based on their years of experience. The previous contract only allowed the town to pay an officer or dispatcher based on 50 percent of previous experience.
“That was a significant stumbling block,” Krohn said. “We’d have people who were very interested but if we could only pay them based on half of their years’ experience,” calling that a challenge to hiring efforts.
The town specifically pushed for a five-year contract, given the amount of time it took to ratify this one.
“The goal there, again, was not just administrative efficiency — and not having to negotiate again — but clarity, budgeting and stability in the department for a little bit longer term,” Krohn said.
The department, which has been working with a skeleton crew for months, is slowly starting to rebuild itself.
It currently has seven police officers on staff, and three full-timers. Thomas, Sgt. Josh Flore and Lt. Bruce Beuerlein make up the current full-time staff available to work.
The department recently hired two officers from Hinesburg and has had “a few people apply.”
“So, things are looking good,” Thomas said.
Corp. Jon Marcoux, another full-timer, has been on administrative leave and is currently under criminal investigation by Vermont State Police stemming from a use of force incident in January.
Bob Lake, meanwhile, is slowly coming back to work after being off the schedule.
Thomas said he “has done follow up and closure on case work” and “he’s been prepping the motorcycle for patrol.”
Search for new chief
The next step for the town is to begin the process of hiring a new chief, a process that officials said could take 12 to 18 months.
Thomas has served as acting chief since December, when former Chief Aaron Noble took family leave after receiving notice of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership.
Noble ended up signing a settlement agreement with the town, retaining his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023, while keeping all his benefits, including health and dental insurance through October of this year.
The speculation was that Noble would’ve been able to sue the town for termination without cause — an outcome the selectboard said they would like to avoid by arranging a more clearly defined contract for a new chief of police.
“Questions have been asked about what kind of contractual arrangement they are hired under, and typically, here at least, the town manager has been the only employee operating under a specific contract,” Krohn said. “It would be possible, if it were deemed appropriate or helpful, that a police chief could be hired on a contract basis as well. It might not address every concern that might arise, but it might address the concept that it’s not necessarily a permanent appointment forever, it would have a time-based approach and perhaps certain goals and objectives.”
The town has several options to proceed: they could appoint Thomas to a permanent role, they could conduct an internal search among current employees, or they could do a “full blown” external search — forming a committee and hiring a consultant to conduct a nationwide search.
“There’s a lot of good reasons to” conduct an external search, selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said. “It’s a transformative period, not just in the nation, but locally about how we think about policing and what kind of force we want. So, it might be a great opportunity to be transformative in our thinking about our police force and a chief that would lead it into the next, however many years.”
Selectboard members were on board with creating an external search committee but remained supportive of Thomas in his current role and discussed the possibility of creating a “more formalized interim appointment for a period of time” while the board conducts a search process, Krohn said.
“I do think we have to go through a search in order to be transparent and go about looking for folks and I would hope that Chief Thomas would apply, and he probably would come out as the right person,” Selectboard member Cate Cross said. “But I think we need to make sure that we’re very transparent about how we choose a chief, especially after what happened with the last selection.”
Selectboard member Matt Wormser’s “initial inclination” was to look at a direct appointment of Thomas “simply because one, the need to stabilize the department, (and) two, really a reward for the commitment he’s shown to the community over his many years of service.”
“With that said, our last chief had been with our department for a long time,” he added. “There is something to be said for having a competitive process that includes more broadly defined parameters of what you’re looking for in your next chief.”
Any committee would make a final recommendation to Krohn, who would then have the final decision in hiring.
Parameters of such a committee were not set at the meeting, and no timeline was given for when a committee would be formed.
