There will be a virtural Shelburne candidate forum for the selectboard and district school board on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.
Two Shelburne Selectboard seats are open. Michael Ashooh is running unopposed for the three-year seat, while three candidates will vie for the open two-year seat: Susan Bowen, Sean Moran and Matthew Wormser.
Erika Lea is running unopposed for a seat on the Champlain Valley School District school board.
“The forum is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the candidates’ background, priorities, reasons for running for office and their points of view about town government process and policy,” said organizer Nancy Baker.
Shelburne residents should submit questions for candidates to both Nancy Baker at nebakervt@gmail.com and Tom Little at littlet@vsac.org by Monday, Feb. 14. Include your name and address.
The forum is sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic and Republican town committees.
Participate in the forum virtually on Zoom or livestreaming. Zoom access is provided by the town of Shelburne. Join the Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3339MMt. The meeting ID is 812 4980 1935; passcode: DE4rE3.
The forum will be livestreamed at mediafactory.org/shelburne, where the recorded program will also be posted.
