There will be a virtural Shelburne candidate forum for the selectboard on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.
Shelburne residents should submit questions for candidates to both Nancy Baker at nebakervt@gmail.com and Tom Little at littlet@vsac.org.
Information about how to link to the virtual meeting is yet to be determined.
Two Shelburne Selectboard seats are open. Michael Ashooh is running unopposed for the three-year seat, while three candidates will vie for the open two-year seat: Susan Bowen, Sean Moran and Matthew Wormser.
Of note, absentee ballots must be requested this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.