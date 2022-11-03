On Saturday, hundreds of friends, family members and residents of Shelburne packed the breeding barn at Shelburne Farms to capacity to celebrate the life of Marshall Webb, an “environmental hero” and “the best of Shelburne Farms.”
Webb died from a heart attack while swimming in Lake Champlain on Aug. 11. He was 74.
Among the speakers at the nearly two-hour commemoration of Webb’s life were his immediate family — Kate, Molly, Lila, Sarah, Robert and Alec Webb — along with lifelong friends Bob Kinzel and Jacob Scherr, among others.
Born and raised at Shelburne Farms, Webb loved the 1,400-acre land both as his home and as his professional career. Although he had been “doing chores” on the farm since he was just 3 years old, his true life’s work began the day in 1972 when he and his siblings founded the education nonprofit that now owns and operates the farm.
“The impacts of that single act of generosity would ripple out over the next 50 years and beyond,” according to a statement memorializing Webb posted on the Shelburne Farms website.
Over the years, he worked on the farm in a variety of roles as milker, assistant cheesemaker, field hand, and special projects coordinator. More than anything, he grew to love the woods on the farm.
“He was never happier than out with the trees,” lifelong friend Bob Kinzel recounted. “Preserving this land became his passion,” he added.
As the first woodlands manager, he spent innumerable hours tapping sugar maples, tending the boiling sap in the sugarhouse, felling timber and charting and constructing the farm’s first walking trails, which ultimately opened the campus to thousands of people.
“Marshall’s generosity of spirit, deep connection to place, and playful soul were a model for his coworkers and pure magic to program participants and visitors,” read Shelburne Farms’ statement. “Over the years and with endless patience, he worked alongside and mentored so many staff in how to tap maple trees or run a chainsaw, then how to close the day with a fierce game of stickball.
“He met the world with a kindness and curiosity that fed and inspired all who knew him, and all who learned from him.”
In addition to his work at Shelburne Farms, he has also served on the boards of several local non-profits, including the Shelburne Craft School, Pierson Library, and All-Souls Interfaith Gathering, where he sang in the choir. He also was a lifelong photographer, and taught photography through the “Lenses on the Land” workshops at the farm.
“We have lost an environmental hero,” mourned Jacob Scherr from the podium, emphasizing the recurring theme of Webb’s life. “Don’t just talk about the environment, take action.”
Webb was born April 22, 1948 — a date that just 22 years later would also be known as Earth Day, mirroring the mission that would grow to encompass his life: acting upon the earth’s pressing climate crisis. His final role at the farm became the carbon drawdown coordinator, spearheading efforts to help the organization achieve carbon negative status by 2028, a goal that Shelburne Farms pledges to achieve in his memory.
“Throughout his life, he led with a heart-felt love and concern for the planet, which the nonprofit channeled and shared,” the organization wrote. “As a grandfather and as a citizen of this earth, he was a champion in the fight against global climate change.”
Webb’s fascination with nature was deeply personal. In a stroke of serendipity, he died on the afternoon of a harvest moon.
“The day that Marshall died, the weather was volatile. But it ended, as stormy days often do, with an amazing series of natural wonders: a rainbow, a glowing sunset and a super moon,” wrote Shelburne Farms. “It was easy to believe that the universe was honoring him with the show. He was an original and irreplaceable. Marshall’s legacy here has been profound.”
As the sun shone through the windows in the breeding barn, Kinzel remembered Webb’s, “infectious smile and the sparkle in his eye.”
“He wore his family lineage lightly — mostly shrugged it off — but his long years at the farm gave him endless stories to share, which he readily did with grace and humor,” according to a statement from Shelburne Farms this week. “He was a bridge to the not-so-distant past, though his mind and heart were firmly fixed on the future.”
