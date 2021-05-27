Shelburne holds its Memorial Day ceremony at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Monday, May 31, 11 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jason Galipeau, a Shelburne native.
Galipeau is a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, University of Vermont, St. Michael’s College, the Academy of Military Science, and the Air Command Staff College.
He currently is the medical administrative officer, 158th Medical Group.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony. Please bring your own chairs. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
