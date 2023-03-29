Shelburne has hired a Virginia man as its next town manager.
Matt Lawless, most recently the town administrator of Scottsville, Va., near Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, starts June 5.
The Shelburne Selectboard made the announcement at its March 28 meeting after a months-long, consultant-led search, which produced “four well-qualified finalists and involved the participation of residents and employees of the town,” according to a press release.
Lawless comes to Shelburne “eager to be of service,” town officials say.
He has 12 years of local government experience in Virginia where he worked on community planning, diverse small business development, public art and infrastructure upgrades.
He has a degree in government from the College of William & Mary and a master’s in public administration from American University in Washington, D.C.
He is a credentialed manager with the International City and County Management Association and has volunteered service with state and national professional associations.
“I appreciate the trust of the selectboard and look forward to meeting and working with my new neighbors,” he said.
Lawless will move to Vermont with his spouse, Jennifer, an art teacher and fine artist.
The Shelburne News will have a story in next week's edition, April 6.
