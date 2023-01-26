Shelburne received a $25,000 state bylaw modernization grant meant to encourage pedestrian- oriented development to support more housing variety, affordability and opportunities.
The grant comes at a time when planning and zoning staff have already started looking for a consultant to help with a comprehensive revision and modernization of the town’s land use regulations.
After what had been a contentious zoning year for Shelburne, one thing that residents and planning and zoning staff can agree on is that the current zoning bylaws are “unduly complicated, internally inconsistent and very difficult to understand,” said town manager Lee Krohn.
Since 1970, Shelburne has experienced multiple periods of rapid growth that have more than doubled the population, leaving the town to balance a heightened demand for additional housing, economic development and protection of natural resources, reads the proposal issued in the search for the right consultant.
“So the goal (of the grant) is that the state is hoping communities will take a deep dive into their zoning ordinances and find ways to encourage and enhance a greater variety and perhaps a number of housing units,” Krohn said. “It’s not uncommon that zoning ordinances have evolved over time and you’ve got all these density requirements and setback requirements and lot size requirements and pretty soon it’s a lot more limiting than might actually make sense.”
Some residents have displayed an air of caution around more development in Shelburne, citing environmental concerns and inconsistencies that some development proposals may have with the town’s comprehensive plan.
“I know people are fearful about anything that might theoretically, hypothetically, potentially allow more of anything to happen anywhere,” said Krohn. “Especially when you’re looking in a village core or along a main corridor where you’ve got all the infrastructure in place needed to serve residential development, doesn’t it make sense to at least reexamine the current systems and make sure they actually are accomplishing goals right?”
This bylaw modernization grant will “support local zoning bylaw updates to enhance the production of affordable homes in development-ready places, confront the state’s housing crisis and help communities become more equitable, energy-smart and economically strong and affordable,” says the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development website.
According to a housing affordability assessment done in 2020 by Vermont Housing Data, Shelburne is the wealthiest municipality in Chittenden County with an estimated median household income of $95,295, compared to the countywide median household income of $69,896.
For owner households in Shelburne, the median income is $120,341, compared to the countywide owner median of $94,318 and the statewide median of $72,439.
The median income for renter households was estimated at $69,297, compared to renter households median in Chittenden County of $41,256 and a statewide median of $35,759.
The Vermont Housing Data website also indicates that Shelburne has only three designated affordable housing properties: Harrington Village with 42 units, Shelburne interfaith housing with 20 units and Wright House — which is restricted to elderly or disabled tenants — with 36 units.
None of these housing properties have current vacancies, according to the town’s website.
The town is set to get nearly 100 more units of affordable rental and homeowner units after the development review board approved plans from the Champlain Housing Trust to renovate the Harbor Place motel — located at 3156 Shelburne Road — into a residential village in May.
Another affordable housing development proposed by the Champlain Housing Trust in 2020 would have brought nearly 33 units of affordable housing to the former Champlain Lanes bowling alley site. However, that proposal was rejected by the selectboard after several public hearings and vehement opposition from residents.
Affordable housing projects aren’t the only developments to encounter opposition. This entire bylaw overhaul was ultimately sparked after a 15-month long battle regarding a 100-unit development proposal in the mixed residential character district in the town’s form based overlay designation. Residents cited issues with the form-based code, potential traffic problems caused by the development and aesthetics that made the development unpalatable with some neighboring residents.
Responding to the resident-led backlash, developers Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach have since scaled back from the original 110-unit proposal to the current 78-unit proposal, which includes 22 units of senior housing.
Although approved by the development review board just two months ago, residents announced they are working with an attorney to file an appeal to the state’s environmental court to block the development.
“So people complain about other new housing developments that have occurred in recent times. The reality is they’ve all happened exactly where Shelburne has planned for them,” said Krohn. “Are they beautiful? Are they right? Are they good? I’m not going to get into that debate. But nothing has happened in places we didn’t expect it to be. It’s just change and people don’t like change. But every single one of them has happened in a place that has long been designated for residential growth.”
The grant requires a final report demonstrating compliance with the more than a dozen requirements: increase housing choice, affordability and opportunity in smart growth areas; increase allowed housing types and uses that could include duplexes; increase allowed lot, building or dwelling unit density that allows for compact, walkable neighborhoods.
Krohn said like all other towns in the state, Shelburne is working to balance, encourage and create more opportunity for a wider array of housing options while also protecting natural resources and landscapes and making the town more pedestrian-friendly.
“I really feel a need to stress — because I know people are so fearful about changing rules even as they demand their own changes — but none of this is about the proverbial ‘paving paradise,’” said Krohn. “This is about reconstructing the zoning rules in ways that are clearer, simpler, easier to understand and more transparent and predictable.”
The final request for proposals for the bylaw overhaul has a deadline of Feb. 17. Should everything go as planned, the selection of the consultant will happen by March 17.
“It’s not about just loosening the reins and letting everyone do whatever they want, wherever they want,” he added. “There’s nobody who’s ever suggested that that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.