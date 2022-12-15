The town of Shelburne has formed a six-member committee to gather public input and make recommendations on how the town should allocate roughly $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus funds.
In the next few months, the committee will gather input from Shelburne residents and make recommendations on how to invest the federal funds. The committee plans to make recommendations, based on community input, to the selectboard by April 2023.
“There is no shortage of needs for our town,” Jeff Loiter, chair of the ARPA committee said. “Our committee is focused on allocating this federal stimulus funding to projects that will make a meaningful and lasting change for our community.”
“We have a dedicated group of Shelburne residents that have volunteered on this committee to help the selectboard make best use of these one-time federal stimulus funds,” said selectboard member Matt Wormser, who is serving on the committee as the board’s liaison.
The town committee plans to prioritize projects that will benefit as many residents as possible and help establish a greater sense of community.
In addition to the chair, the committee members are Patty Breneman, Becky Jewett, Allan Kunigis, Daniel McLean and vice chair John Schold.
Shelburne has received more than $2 million in ARPA funds from the federal government. Funds will be allocated after the recommendations of the committee are submitted. To help with that process, the ARPA committee will gather input from residents through a survey that will be shared through social media and on the town of Shelburne’s website.
