The Shelburne Fire Department held its annual banquet and awards ceremony at The Old Lantern in Charlotte Friday, June 4, which hosts the department every year to, as one firefighter put it, “celebrate the year and our incredibly supportive families.”
The department honored Dave McLellan for his 45 years of service, Alexander Preis as rookie of the year, Ben Rivard as firefighter of the year, and Josh Estey as officer of the year.
