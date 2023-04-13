Although solving a crossword puzzle can be difficult feat, learning to craft the puzzle is even more challenging and requires dedication, perseverance and an expansive vocabulary.
For Champlain Valley Union High School student Grace Warrington of Shelburne, crossword puzzles have turned from a COVID-19 pandemic-era passion project to a hobby that transcends just solving, but also crafting the themes, clues and algorithms that go into puzzle-making.
“Words are really fun,” Grace said. “I have probably more dictionaries and books than is good for me in my room.”
What makes this hobby even more special is that this is a passion she shares with her father, Greg Warrington, a math professor at the University of Vermont.
The father-daughter duo exercises their skills weekly with the New York Times daily puzzle, which gets harder as the week progresses and offers a chance to learn new techniques and phrases that aren’t commonly used every day.
“Now Grace always takes the first crack at it because she’s better usually,” Greg said. “So, Monday is the most accessible. And then, by the time you get to Saturday, they’re pretty hard, really. So, if it’s a Monday or Tuesday, she usually just finishes it off, and then as the week goes on there’s more and more left for how can we do it together?”
The 15-year-old said that she has more knowledge of random facts than probably most people her age and keeps a list of unique phrases and words she likes with the hopes of using them in a future puzzle.
“Once you do them for a while, you get to notice the patterns,” she said “There’ll be words that are only clued in one way because they can only be clued in one way. I now have even more useless knowledge of completely random things just because the letters in those words are very helpful, so they’re in the grid a lot.
“Like NYSE, New York Stock Exchange. I don’t do anything with stocks. I have no idea. But, I put that in because it’s the only word that goes ‘blank, Y, S, blank.’”
When it comes to crafting the puzzles, both have their areas of expertise. While his daughter works to create the fill of the 15-by-15 grid, Greg will often create the themes and punchy clues that coincide with each of the words in the puzzle.
“The grid is in a lot of ways the hard part,” he said. “Because you’re trying to get all these words to fit in, and as long as you have a word there you can kind of always come up with some sort of clue.”
The duo also explained that there are specific distinctions between themed and unthemed puzzles, but what makes one puzzle better than another is more of a philosophical question. Although Greg explained that his daughter prefers crafting unthemed puzzles, it really boils down to “how interesting are the answers? How interesting is the theme?” he said. “If you have a ton of really good long answers and not a lot of black squares, that’s better.”
For example, a theme may be something like, “One might mix things up,” he said. “The answer is ‘change of pace.’ And, the other theme entries, somewhere in the phrase are the letters P, A, C, E, but in some other orders, so the word ‘pace’ has been changed.”
On the other hand, for unthemed puzzles, it’s up to the discretion of the creator.
“Like the phrase ‘lie detector tests,’ Grace chimed in. “That’s a 15-letter phrase. You just put it across and then you start filling from there. Try and get the biggest words in first. So, you can work in the smaller words around it because the smaller ones are easier to get in.”
When it comes to word choice, there are also a few rules of thumb to keep in mind: steer clear of too many names or too much trivia as well as too many outdated phrases. You want “fun phrases that just sound current,” said Greg. “You don’t really want sports stars from the 1980s or something, you want someone who is relatively current.”
Since last January, the team has created more than 20 puzzles and averages a new one every two weeks or so. But more than anything, “it’s just really fun,” Grace said. “Because it makes us sit down and finish this thing every day.”
For her father, “it’s been a huge pleasure just to have something to do together. It’s been great. And every day I look forward to solving it with her. We haven’t forgotten yet.”
See crossword answers next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.