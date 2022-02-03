Guys named Tiny are usually just the opposite. As with many nicknames, Tiny may be the biggest among his friends.
The same naming convention must have been used for screech owls at Shelburne Farms Sunday afternoon because one of the sounds they don’t make is a screech, said Cat Parrish, with an Easter screech owl perched on her hand.
Parrish, family program coordinator and farm-based educator, was joined in the snow by Craig Newman of Outreach for Earth Stewardship, for a raptor hangout. Besides people who came to check out the birds of prey there was a steady stream of hikers, snowshoers and cross-country skiers stopping by before they headed out on the farm’s trails.
One of the many sounds screech owls do make sounds like a horse whinnying. “You can be walking through the woods, and it is so horse-like that you think, ‘Is there like a horse in the distance?’”
She demonstrated the whinny and a trill the owl makes.
Newman was one of the founders of Outreach for Earth Stewardship in 1989. In 1997, the organization moved to Shelburne Farms but remains a separate organization. Its two main missions are strengthening respect for wildlife through education and rehabilitation of injured birds of prey.
Newman said this is the time of year when owls start to be heard more frequently. Even before Groundhog Day, owls begin to anticipate the arrival of spring.
The owls’ calls could be mating calls to invite a female to join them or warnings to other males to stay out of their territory.
“As the season goes on it could be the parents keeping track of the kids,” Newman said.
The barred owl does not follow the naming convention of the screech owl. Its name coincides with its look, coming from the vertical bars of dark color running down its chest.
They are also sometimes called the “who cooks for you” owl because that’s how one of the calls in its repertory sounds.
“Sometimes it sounds like a bunch of monkeys out in the woods,” Newman said.
Shelburne Farms holds just one owl prowl a year, usually around breeding season, where they take people on a walk and demonstrate or play recordings of the owls living in the wild on the property.
“We only do the one because we don’t know what we’re saying to them when we call,” Parrish said, “The last thing we want to do is aggravate them so that they leave the nest, or they skip town and find a new territory.”
Interestingly, none of the calls they do for the barred owls quote Shakespeare.
