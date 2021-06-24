The Shelburne Farmers Market is moving back home.
To its historic site in the village, that is.
This week, Rosalyn Graham of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association, said the group decided Tuesday morning to move the market back to the village from Palmer’s Sugarhouse on Hinesburg Shelburne Road.
The return to the parade grounds in Shelburne village happens Saturday, July 10.
While some vendors saw their sales increase or go up after the move from the village, others saw a marked decline.
On Saturday, Amina Karic of Mediterranean Mix dished out delectables like roast chicken, eggplant sarma, parmesan lasagna, baklava and spanakopita. She said sales have been steady at the new farmers market location. “I like that it’s more relaxed here.”
But for Henry Webb of Old Road Farm in Granville, the shift back to the village can’t come quickly enough. He echoed what most of produce vendors said: Sales have dipped and there are fewer farmers at the farmers market.
“There’s a pretty significant drop in traffic,” Webb said. “We’re eager to move back to the green.”
There was no Shelburne Farmers Market last year. The market went on hiatus when quarantine restrictions became too onerous and expensive for organizers.
Graham said stringent safety regulations made using the parade grounds this summer a no-go. With 360-degree access to the site, the organization couldn’t afford fencing or barriers to restrict access and a crew to monitor entrances and exits, she said.
“The Palmer family’s generosity in letting us use this space for these opening weeks of the season has been a real blessing,” Graham said.
Among those who will be happy for the return to the parade grounds is Becca Burke of ShakeyGround Farm in Charlotte.
“It’s a little slow. We don’t get the drive-through traffic and the tourism traffic,” Burke said about the sugarhouse location, which is about 3.5 miles from the village.
In years past the farmers market was more agriculture focused, she said.
“A lot of people changed their business models and so most of the other produce vendors have dropped out. This has kind of become like a craft market, which hasn’t been great for agricultural sales. People aren’t coming here to shop for produce,” Burke said.
Many farmers have switched from the farmers market to selling produce via community-supported agriculture programs or they’re selling more of their produce to wholesale accounts, Burke said.
Burke didn’t know if some of those farmers would come back and many of them discovered they like taking Saturdays off.
“There’s a full day of harvest, and then a full day of being here,” Burke said. “I think that a lot of farmers just realized they could have that harvest day be another workday and have Saturday’s off. Then focus on other markets.”
Kristen Needham of Needham Family Farm in Hinesburg found market for her produce — berries — was really strong.
On Saturday Needham had to send her husband back into the fields to pick more strawberries after going through six cases.
Karolyn Lalumiere of Lalumiere Farmstand and Greenhouse in Ferrisburgh said they’ve had a stand at the Shelburne Farmers Market since it started.
Her business really struggled last year when the farmers market was shut down and she was thrilled it’s open again. “We really depend on this market,” said Lalumiere, who added that she and a lot of the other regular vendors are still anxious to get back to the village.
