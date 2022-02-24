Town Meeting Day is next week, and Shelburne residents will have quite a bit to vote on this year.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic now entering its third year, Shelburne has opted to conduct all its voting by Australian ballot again this year, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1 at the town gymnasium, 5420 Shelburne Road.

Ballots must be submitted by the close of the polls on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., Shelburne town clerk Diana Vachon said.

“Any ballots received after the polls close do not count in Vermont elections,” she said.

Ballots can be dropped off in several locations: the town clerk’s office, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will close, however, at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Ballots can also be dropped off at Shelburne Police Dispatch if the town clerk’s office is closed. The dispatch is on the ground floor of the same building.

There is also a drive-through option at an absentee ballot drop box in the parking lot of town center, on the north side of the building across from the main door.

More information can be found at bit.ly/3IrFtP7.

On the ballot

Residents will select a selectboard member to replace Mary Kehoe, who is not seeking reelection. Three candidates are vying for the seat: Matt Wormser, Susan Bowen and Sean Moran.

Kehoe was appointed to fill the last of Jerry Storey’s term after he resigned from the board at the end of September. Kehoe, a former member of the board, stepped in to fill the seat.

Incumbent Mike Ashooh, the current chair of the selectboard, is running unopposed. “I’m running unopposed for the three-year term, so you’re stuck with me unless there’s a massive write-in campaign,” he said during a candidate forum last week. “I don’t necessarily think that’s a great thing. I’m very proud of my work but I kind of wish there were more people running — more voices help all of us.”

Meanwhile, Erika Lea is also running unopposed for a three-year term on the Champlain Valley School District board.

Other candidates on the ballot include Thomas Little for town moderator (one-year term) and Bob Lake for town constable (two-year term). Both are running unopposed.

Voters will also vote to pass or reject a $9.8 million municipal budget.

Voters will decide whether to allocate $50,000 for the preservation of natural and open spaces; establish a reserve fund to pay for repair and maintenance of municipal facilities; purchase a utility vehicle for maintaining town facilities and trails for $15,000; buy a utility truck for the fire department for no more than $665,000; buy radios for the fire department for $87,000 or less; allocate $168,000 as the local share in construction of the Irish Hill recreation path; and finance the construction of a new Shelburne Town Beach house for no more than $350,000.