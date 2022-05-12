The Shelburne Finance Committee is discussing the possibility of implementing a local option tax in town, which would tack on a small percentage to various sales taxes to raise revenue.
The new tax has a long way to go before being enacted, but proponents of the levy in the committee say that it could be a significant revenue generator. There are 16 other municipalities in the state that exercise the “destination-based” tax.
“We have quite a few visitors that come to our community and one of the potential pros of a local option tax ... is that users of our community’s attractions, who don’t pay the local community directly for the use of those attractions, would be making a contribution to the services that we provide,” Jeff Carr, an economist at Economic & Policy Resources, Inc. and the newest member of Shelburne’s Finance Committee, said.
A local option tax allows for a 1 percent additional tax on Vermont’s sales, meals, rooms and alcohol beverage taxes, which would turn into collectible revenue for the municipality. In essence, the actual tax rates in the town of Shelburne for alcoholic beverages (10 percent), meals (9 percent) and sales (6 percent) would all increase by one percentage point.
The tax would be administered by the Vermont Department of Taxes, who would keep 30 percent of the revenue, Carr said. The remaining 70 percent would then be available to the town for any municipal tax purpose — excluding education tax expenditures.
If implemented, Shelburne would join many of its Chittenden County neighbors in levying the tax, including Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Winooski and Williston, as well as other Vermont towns like Rutland, St. Albans and Stowe.
“This has been off and on for quite some time, but it’s the best thing for the town long term,” Don Porter, chair of the finance committee, said. The tax would be an obvious benefit to the town, which sees “several hundred thousand tourists here each year,” he said.
Carr, who helped support the initiative in St. Albans in 2020, said the town had broad support from the community because “there was a conscious decision made to use those funds to fund infrastructure and amenity improvements in the community.”
For example, St. Albans used the revenue to complete a municipal swimming pool, he said. Williston, meanwhile, uses its revenues to reduce cost burdens of regular town functions.
“A lot of the discussion is about what (the revenue) is being used for, if it’s for capacity building, investments, or if it’s to make tangible improvements to amenities in the community or, in the situation with our community, invest to help protect the quality of the lake, for example,” Carr said. “That would be an ideal use of those funds (and) that could be something that could be explained to folks because it’s not just assessing the revenue — it’s what the revenue going to be used for.”
It’s a discussion that the selectboard, if it decides to move forward, would have with the community.
“There’s pretty significant political and emotional elements to it,” Lee Krohn, Shelburne’s town manager, said.
Some elements of the proposal need to be ironed out before it can move forward. Estimated revenue projections need to be measured to sell it to the public, and specific taxable sales have yet to be meted out.
“The important thing is going to be to have a realistic number attached to what we could expect to get from that percentage, and what the impact of that could be in terms of projects that we’d like to do,” finance committee member Rosalyn Graham said.
Another unknown is how much revenue would be generated from e-commerce.
“That’s what a lot of people sometimes forget that e-commerce has grown to be a significant portion of retail spending thanks to the pandemic,” Carr said.
The finance committee plans to take it up again at its next meeting with more concrete revenue projections before presenting it to the selectboard.
The proposal, if OK’d by the selectboard, would then be up to voters. Committee members said they could potentially put it up for a vote in November or March Town Meeting Day.
“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to coming to a conclusion about when or whether this vote would take place. But I think town meeting would be the more likely target,” Krohn said. “I think there’s an awful lot of processing to do with the community and the business community in particular, emotionally and politically, before thinking we’re ready to suddenly launch this as an actual initiative.”
Carr added: “I have no illusions that this will not be a heavy lift. When you consider what’s facing us, in order to preserve the lake, and in order to make sure that the community has the high level of government services that it expects, it’s a fairness issue in terms of making sure that the people that use our facilities also are making a contribution to it and it’s not just the taxpayers.”
