Shelburne’s Troop 602 celebrated five new Eagle Scouts this summer at a celebration at the Scout Barn at Davis Park.
The Eagle ceremony, the first since the pandemic, was launched with remarks from Eagle Scout Joseph Oppenlander, who shared his experience of his own journey over 75 years ago.
While today’s Scouting journey incorporates more high adventure trips, what hasn’t changed is the commitment to serving the local community while developing skills that are essential for any young adult — keeping fit and healthy, learning to lead and communicate, learning how to cook and manage personal finances, planning camping and hiking trips, emergency preparedness and citizenship in the community and the world.
Scoutmaster, Dr. Brian Irwin, congratulated the Scouts on their commitment and dedication to the troop and the community, and thanked all the parents and leaders who have helped support the scouts, including Eagle project mentors Kevin Pottmeyer, Tom Knight, Dan Erickson and Michael Ireland.
Former Scoutmaster Jim Brangan enlisted a young Scout to help him hand out gifts tailored to each Scout’s unique journey, surprising them with unheard stories of past camping trips.
The list of achievements and merit badges required for the Eagle Scout rank is substantial and culminates in a project that serves the citizens in the community.
Gerrit Pottmeyer and Garrett Gruendling patiently waited through the pandemic to celebrate their Eagle Scout award. Pottmeyer designed and installed a pedestrian safety walkway across Route 7, while Gruendling designed and built accessible game tables for Shelburne Beach.
Matthew Ireland designed and built a custom display cabinet for the Shelburne Historic Society at the Pierson Library.
John Curley built a boardwalk to help prevent erosion at the wetlands area of the Shelburne Village Dog Park, and Drew Buley designed and built a custom sign and bike racks for the library.
Troop 602 restarted its fall program in September.
Over the summer, troop adventures included a scuba diving trip to the Scouts’ Florida Sea Base, a camping, hiking and kayaking trip to Saguenay in Quebec, and a week learning new skills at Scout camp in the Adirondacks.
The Troop is open to boys or girls over age 11 or who have completed fifth grade. If you want to know more, leave a message on the Troop 602 Facebook page.
