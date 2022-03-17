The Shelburne selectboard dropped its mask mandate after previously extending it through March.
The mandate will remain in effect for municipal buildings through March 22 but has been rescinded for private businesses and other buildings in the town.
The town instead readopted prior recommendations that masks be worn when entering public buildings if one chooses to.
COVID-19 cases are falling steadily in the state. There is currently a 3.8 percent positivity rate, while 87 percent of Vermonters aged 5 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
