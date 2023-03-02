Following a four-month-long investigation, the Shelburne Police say a Shelburne man will face no charges in connection to a fatal single motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in October.
Nathan Miner, 60, of Shelburne was struck by a 2013 Nissan Leaf driven by Craig Simmons, 46, of Shelburne, who was traveling north on Shelburne Road. The investigation revealed no negligence on the part of Simmons, police say.
Miner was intoxicated and wearing dark-colored clothing when he left the sidewalk and crossed in front of oncoming traffic, according to police.
Shelburne Police first responded to Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue at 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 12, assisted by Hinesburg police and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Miner was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center’s emergency room by Shelburne Fire Department and Shelburne Rescue Squad where he died of his injuries five days later.
Shelburne police and the state police reconstruction team completed the investigation Feb. 7 and forwarded their report to the Chittenden County State’s Attorney Office for review.
