The Shelburne News has appealed to the town’s selectboard after town manager Lee Krohn denied a public records request for the Jim Baker report, which town officials acknowledge was completed but have declined to release, citing personnel issues.
The report is the result of consulting work done by former Vermont State Police director Jim Baker, who was brought in by the town in January to investigate the mass exodus of police officers and emergency dispatchers from Shelburne in recent years, among other issues.
During a March 8 selectboard meeting, Krohn acknowledged Baker delivered the report to the town, but that he was still awaiting “an opinion from counsel whether that is a public document or is a personnel document.”
He said he was “hopeful” the public would have access to the report “sooner rather than later, because we understand that there is interest in that. We’re trying to be cautious, but I hope for an answer sooner than later.”
The newspaper filed a public records request for the report, but the request was denied because the document “may relate to ‘personal documents relating to an individual,’ or ‘records of interdepartmental or intradepartmental communications.’”
The Shelburne News quickly appealed the decision, contending that the document falls under “records relating to management and direction of a law enforcement agency,” under the state’s public record’s statute.
“The statute is clear concerning records that pertain to the management or direction of a law enforcement agency, and our attorney reminds us that the Vermont Supreme Court has been consistent that these types of records are public ones,” said publisher Greg Popa.
Krohn, when initially asked about the consulting work in January, told the newspaper that the selectboard was “bringing Jim Baker on board to help us analyze and understand issues, and to help guide us to a path forward.”
The selectboard scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, March 15, to address the appeal. The outcome of that meeting was unclear at press deadline.
In recent months, the Shelburne Police Department has lost at least 16 employees, a number that also includes dispatchers, and it has been working with a skeleton crew ever since. This week, it was reported that the department has brought in the Vermont State Police to cover overnight shifts.
The issues were compounded when the department’s chief, Aaron Noble, put himself on extended family leave in late December. He is still not back on the job.
Noble later filed a grievance contending that Krohn created a hostile work environment because he sent an email on Dec. 16, 2021, that said “the selectboard has lost confidence in you as police chief. There must be a change in leadership, and it must take place sooner rather than later.”
There are currently only six full-time officers on duty, including two part-timers who are working overtime, according to acting chief Mike Thomas.
“We’re doing everything we can to assist one another,” he said.
The department is also awaiting an end to a police and dispatch union dispute with the town.
The selectboard last week approved a finalized version of the contract, voting unanimously to approve the contract that runs through 2026. But when asked for a copy, Krohn said the contract still needs a signature from union officials.
“That’s kind of holding us up a little bit,” Thomas said. “Being at the bottom end of the scale and Chittenden County, it’s tough to recruit. Every department in Chittenden County is hiring (and) just about every department in the state is hiring, so it’s very small pool of people that we’re all vying for.”
Baker spent 31 years with the Vermont State Police, including his final three years as director. He retired in 2009.
He currently operates a consulting firm and has made several temporary stops since retiring, including serving as interim police chief for both the towns of Manchester and Rutland City, and serving as executive director of the Vermont Police Academy
Residents hope his report — if it’s ever publicly released —- could provide some clarity and perhaps a path forward for the town’s police department.
“We acknowledge that our police force is working long hours, putting in real, serious time,” selectboard shair Michael Ashooh said.
