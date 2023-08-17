Shelburne Day, the beloved annual tradition held in conjunction with the weekly farmers market, returns this Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on the Parade Ground.
The celebration allows for members of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association to showcase their products to the community.
In addition to the farmers market and other vendors, the day will be filled with loads of kid and family activities, games and music.
Bart Feller will play from 9-10 a.m. The Avery Cooper Duo will follow from 10 a.m.-noon., with the Connor Brien Trio from noon-1 p.m.
Also, Michael Clough will bring his birds of prey to Pierson Library at 11 a.m. He’ll have hawks, owls and falcons on hand to meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.