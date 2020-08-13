If the words “Shelburne Day” bring to mind an image of a double row of tents set up in the heart of Shelburne Farmers Market on the third Saturday of August, brace yourself for a new image.
That busy, shoulder-to-shoulder event is another victim of the COVID 19 Pandemic, and in the interests of health and safety, Shelburne Business and Professional Association, organizer of the annual event, is planning to offer the kind of Shelburne Day the town had before Shelburne Business and Professional Association created the Farmers Market – a “tents on the sidewalk” opportunity for local businesses to move out into the sunshine and meet the people … with appropriate masks and safe distancing, of course.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, the traditional third Saturday day, members of Shelburne Business and Professional Association are being invited to put up their pop-up tents in front of their businesses, display their wares and get ready to meet the browsing, shopping public.
In addition, Shelburne Business and Professional Association is inviting non-profits like Scouts and service groups and other organizations to set up tents and tables, probably on the Town Green in front of Jamie Two Coats Toy Store, depending on numbers, to tell their stories to the strolling folks.
Aware that everyone is concerned about safety and community spread these days, Shelburne Business and Professional Association is checking the guidelines, local and statewide, for the event. With the recent passing of an interim zoning bylaw in Shelburne, Shelburne Business and Professional Association members selling on their own property are complying with the regulations for curbside service, well within the guidelines.
The information tables for non-profits and other community organizations such as the 4-H or the Dog Park will be well-spaced to prevent crowding and no selling will be allowed at those tables.
To learn more about Shelburne Business and Professional Association and its role in the community, go to sbpavt.com.
