Shelburne Day, the beloved annual tradition held in conjunction with the weekly farmers market, is back Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The celebration allows for members of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association and other committees to come out of their offices, step out from behind the counters of their shops, and showcase their products to the community.
It’s difficult for some residents of Shelburne to imagine a time before there was an annual Shelburne Day, but Colleen Haag, Shelburne’s former town clerk for more than 34 years, said she was on the board of the business association over 20 years ago when the celebration first began.
“I’ve been around too long,” she joked. “At the time, we had been talking for a while about a farmers market, and so Shelburne Day just kind of came up as a way to showcase the different businesses in town. It’s really been a metamorphosis from there.”
“It’s been wonderful to see through the years as it grows,” she said. “It’s become a real community event.”
Although the essence of the day is meant to commemorate the town’s close-knit community and businesses, according to Dorothea Penar, member of the Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee, the very day itself is of equal importance.
“The town of Shelburne was established by charter on Aug. 18, 1763,” she said. “The Shelburne Day celebration always takes place on the Saturday nearest to charter day.”
Chair of the selectboard Mike Ashooh recounted his first few years in town being marked with memories of the Shelburne Day celebration.
“I think it was in 2010 and everybody took a picture out on the green and the whole town lined up,” he said. “I will always think of that.”
For the farmers market manager, Sarah Stillman, although this is one of her busiest days of the year, it is also the most fulfilling.
“It’s really an opportunity to connect with all the organizations that are trying to really improve quality of life here,” she said. “Like the Lewis Creek Association caring for the waterways or the dog park folks trying to improve their situation and the school district often comes. There are so many different cool things.”
Apart from just offering vendors more exposure, it also brings residents a fun afternoon filled with music, connection and a special opportunity to appreciate all the things that make Shelburne unique.
“We have one vendor, Carol Hunter of Fun Factor, and she does face painting and kids’ activities and she will be doing fun games that day, and we have really good musicians scheduled this year,” Stillman said.
Bart Feller will play from 9-10 a.m.
“He played at Teddy Bear this past Sunday, with great compliments from the crowd,” Stillman said.
The Avery Cooper Duo will follow from 10 a.m.-noon., with the Connor Brien Trio from noon-1 p.m.
“They are hyper-talented young fellows who are recent Champlain Valley Union students, who play beautiful jazz,” Stillman said.
Also on Shelburne Day, Michael Clough will bring his birds of prey to Pierson Library at 11 a.m. He’ll have hawks, owls and falcons on hand to meet.
