Ah, the scenes of summer were on full display at the annual Shelburne Day celebration Saturday, Aug. 21 — fresh pints of cherry tomatoes, outdoor music, village sidewalk sales, a lemonade “stand,” visits from local fire, rescue and police agencies, and the piece de resistance, freshly picked August corn. Hundreds turned out at the Parade Ground in the village for the festivities.

