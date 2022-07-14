Colin Graybuck saw something fluttering out of the corner of his eye as he walked into the clay studio at Shelburne Craft School.
“Very quickly I could tell there was something wrong,” Graybuck said. A craft school teacher, he had come in early to open up the studio. “At first, I thought it was a moth. Finally, I heard the wings flapping and thought, ‘Oh, there is a bird in here.’ Then I realized that’s not a bird.”
It was a bat. One of the larger bats Graybuck has seen in Vermont.
“It took me about five minutes to shoo it out the door,” he recalled laughing.
Bats, birds, bees, chipmunks, mosquitos and even a marmot have wandered their way into the Shelburne Craft School clay studio over the years. The culprit? Some beautifully large but terribly insulated, screenless windows.
After dealing with a myriad of creatures creeping in during the summer and wearing long underwear in the winter, one of the clay studio students Joannah Ralston decided to do something about the windows.
“It’s just not really conducive to a good learning environment when you have to stop and shoo the bees out,” Ralston said.
She and clay studio manager Barbara Murphy launched a fundraising campaign this summer to buy new windows for the craft school, in the hopes that the bees and bats will stay outside for good.
They’ve raised about 30 percent of their goal, $10,200, which includes material and installation costs, but they are still looking for help from the community beyond the craft school as they approach their August deadline.
“I’ve had experiences with birds getting confused and flying in through the windows. All activity stops and we try to teamwork to get the birds to go out. Sometimes we’ll get huge bees coming in who just get really confused because they can’t figure out how to get out, so we’ll have a little team trying to coax them out. It’s pretty comical actually,” she said.
Aside from the critters, the lack of insulation adds considerable strain to the building’s efficiency and makes clay time in the winter an icy activity, she added.
When the heat is on, the temperature in the studio is nice, Murphy added, but it seeps out so quickly that she usually wears long underwear and keeps her boots on during winter months.
“If you’re there for more than a couple hours your feet freeze. I have some students who never take their coats off,” she said.
Constructed in the early 1940s as bunk houses for railroad workers, the Shelburne Craft School has offered hands-on education in arts and crafts, from pottery and woodworking to weaving and painting, at its Harbor Road location for decades.
In many of the craft school’s early classes, students learned how to build the buildings that became their classrooms.
But after close to 70 years, there’s not much life left in the giant single-pane windows — the few that open cannot be locked or closed all the way due to rust, Ralston said, even though their grandeur allows for beautiful natural light.
Graybuck isn’t too attached to the historic windows, noting that not everything that’s old is worth keeping. Especially if it’s broken enough to be a drain on heating costs and a home for wandering critters.
“I’m really excited to get some upgrades to the windows. They will be really appreciated by all the teachers and students,” he said.
Community support for the upgrade is filtering in slowly, both Joannah and Murphy noted, but they hope when more people hear about their campaign, they’ll pitch in.
The craft school is open to everyone, those who’ve thrown pottery before and those whose closest encounter with clay has been watching Patrick Swayze in the movie “Ghost.” The fall programming schedule, which features beginners and advanced classes on an array of art subjects, was just recently published and can be viewed at the craft school or on their website, Murphy added. Some standing classes include a monthly paint and sip class and a monthly clay happy hour.
To help the Shelburne Craft School clay studio buy new windows, visit their website shelburnecraftschool.org and click the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to the craft school or dropped off in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.