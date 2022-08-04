Heather Moore doesn’t consider herself an artist per se, but she is a gardener. The kind of gardener who speaks Italian to her artichokes to help them grow and who looks at her newest endeavor as executive director of the Shelburne Craft School as a dream opportunity to tend to a flourishing ecosystem.
“This is already a thriving garden. It’s absolutely gorgeous. My job is making sure that it’s watered and that it has what it needs to continue to flourish and be this place where there’s so much heart and that people are just joyful,” Moore said, settling into a chair in her new office, a low-ceilinged space in one of the craft school’s historic bunkhouse buildings.
The Shelburne Craft School, which offers education and studio space for artisanal arts such as fiber, woodworking, pottery, visual arts and more, is a historic landmark of the community, having started in the 1930s as an informal woodworking program in the Trinity Church Rectory before it was incorporated in 1945.
Further back, the red frame building was originally used as a harness shop and later as a meat market, and the other two buildings were used as bunk houses when laborers were building the Rutland Railroad, according to back issues of the Shelburne News. The craft school also attracts artists and students from around Chittenden County, from South Burlington to Hinesburg to Charlotte, with its classes and expansive clay studio.
Moore officially came on board last week, after a hiring process with the board of directors and feedback from staff, following the exit of director Claire Gear.
Board chair Andrew Everett is excited for Moore to join the craft school, for her “fundraising acumen, financial competence and unparalleled track record,” although he added kudos to Gear for her strong leadership and shepherding of the craft school through the height of the pandemic.
Moore comes from an education background, having worked as the executive director of Camp Thorpe and at Vermont Commons School in South Burlington for nearly a decade. She attended Skidmore College and is currently at the University of Vermont where she’ll soon defend her doctorate in educational leadership and policy.
A Proctor native with a family that goes back 10 generations or so, Moore now lives in Shelburne with her husband and daughter, just about a mile from the craft school. In fact, she’s walked to work every day since coming on board and she hopes to continue the tradition even after cold weather arrives.
Being involved with the community is one of the reasons Everett said the board was so keen to hire Moore.
“She is very smart, very bright,” Everett said. “It was important to us that she has a real tie to the community.”
Being an artsy or crafty person was not a requirement for the job, although Moore’s husband is an artist and she said she plans to take classes herself to get to know all the different aspects of the school. She’s especially excited about the school’s new weaving classes, she said, seemingly giddy as she spun yarns on the dream this whole process has felt like to her.
“It’s like a fairy tale. There’s a lot of magic and organic beauty in these buildings,” she said, touching the shelves of multi-colored thread in the weaving studio, packed with looms — each one has a name, she added. “I feel like I might be dreaming. This is so ideal for how I wanted to live my life. I think this place allows you to be a full human being, create beautiful things with your hands, create real community and truly know one another. And I don’t have to build that — it’s here.”
That genuine joy shown through during her interview and was another stand-out reason Everett is glad to have hired Moore.
“She’s sneaky funny,” he added, noting how Moore is “very polished, very put together, very professional,” but that at the end of the interview everyone was “howling with laughter.”
As a parent in the community whose daughter often attended classes at Shelburne Craft School, and who seemed to find a home away from home there, Everett added that Moore’s strong experience as an educator is in harmony with the craft school’s earliest mission when it started in the 1930s, to provide hands on education in craft skills.
“Fred, who’s a painter here — beautiful work — he was telling me that the true heart of Shelburne is right in the middle of our courtyard. I love that. I think this is where the heart of Shelburne is,” Moore said. “Creating art is what makes us human ... I think it does that because you’re tapping into your essence, your soul, your spirit, and the people around you are too so it becomes less of a facade of their humanity and what you really are starts to shine through.”
As far as her vision goes, Moore is still getting her feet wet but suggested she’s interested in turning some spaces into galleries and is planning to get the mobile craft trailer up and running again. For now, she plans to continue tending the garden and helping the school to bloom.
For more information about fall programming, visit shelburnecraftschool.org or stop by the craft school to chat with Moore.
