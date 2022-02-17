Saying the chairman failed to act in a timely fashion on two public records cases, the Shelburne Selectboard has voted unanimously to reject appeals from police chief Aaron Noble and former town planner Dean Pierce.
Both Noble and Pierce attended the Shelburne Selectboard meeting last week expecting their unrelated appeals for access to public documents would be heard.
Town manager Lee Krohn earlier refused to provide some public records sought by both men.
Noble and Pierce were each contesting respective rulings made by Krohn in their cases, and both emailed their appeals to selectboard chairman Michael Ashooh as provided under the law.
Selectboard member Mary Kehoe, a lawyer, noted that, under the Vermont’s public records law, when the two men filed their respective appeals with Ashooh, the board had five days to act on each.
She said a specific section of the Vermont law noted that the failure to act within the required timeline means the appeal is considered denied. Ashooh acknowledged he did not act within the five-day limit.
During the meeting and in a subsequent interview with the Shelburne News, Ashooh said he was unaware the law required board action so quickly. He was the only selectboard member who received the emails appealing Krohn’s decisions.
Noble came under fire last fall as the police department and dispatch continued to hemorrhage employees, and a few residents publicly complained about Noble’s commitment to his job.
The department has lost 16 officers and dispatchers in recent years and is now down to a half-dozen fulltime officers trying to provide 24/7 patrols in the town of about 7,700 residents.
Noble, 53, had declined to help cover patrol shifts, Lt. Michael Thomas, now acting chief, has said.
In late December, Shelburne placed Noble on paid medical leave until further notice.
Noble asked for records that Krohn had from their meetings about the chief’s performance, and he is also asking for the dates of those meetings. Ashooh participated in some of those meetings.
Krohn in December told the embattled police chief the selectboard had lost faith in him leading the department.
Krohn in a Dec. 16, 2021, email to Noble included a line, “But at this point, if it is not clear to you, the selectboard has also lost confidence in you as our police chief.”
In a Jan. 12 email Krohn wrote, “I held numerous meetings with you personally, and also with you and Lt. Thomas over the course of many months to discuss internal angst and turmoil within your police department, and the ongoing loss of personnel.”
In his public records fight, Noble asked the town manager how he was able to say the selectboard had lost faith in him as chief.
“Please identity the basis for this claim, setting forth the name(s) of the member(s) of the selectboard who told you that he or she has lost confidence in me, the date(s) of such conversations, and the substance of such conversation(s),” Noble wrote.
“If there are any written records of such conversation(s), including any contemporaneous notes or records taken by you relating to the same, I request that I be provided with copies of such records,” Noble wrote.
Krohn maintained some records involve personnel and are exempt under Vermont law.
Kehoe said she believed the inaction by Ashooh on the appeals meant both men would have the right to file civil lawsuits in Vermont Superior Court against the town if they want to continue their quest for the records.
Because of the importance of public records in governing Vermont, the Legislature adopted a provision in the law that pushes all lawsuits concerning public records past all other cases on the court docket for hearings or trials.
South Burlington attorney Norm Blais, who represents Noble, also told the selectboard he plans to use a provision in Vermont law that requires the automatic awarding of lawyer’s fees when a records custodian withholds documents, and the plaintiff prevails.
Blais, a Shelburne resident, did say he thought the legal costs that will be charged to the town in the Noble case will be considerably less than the $500,000 the selectboard spent fighting a salt storage facility by Vermont Railway.
Shelburne Town Attorney Brian Monaghan said he believed the town would not have to pay legal fees for Noble’s public records case but did not elaborate.
Blais is recognized in Vermont as the first lawyer to successfully obtain records and get legal costs covered after the change in the state law.
The other benefit of taking a public records case to superior court is that the law allows for the judge to review all the contested documents in private and determine if any were illegally withheld.
The Shelburne Selectboard never asked to see what records were in dispute. There was some question as to whether the requested documents were personnel records or personal records.
The selectboard later went into closed door session, with Krohn and the town attorney, to consider the a separate work grievance filed by Noble.
Vice Chair Kate Lalley told the public the selectboard did not expect to take any action and was planning to adjourn after the closed-door session.
As audience members waited patiently on Zoom for the town officials to return to open session, somebody pulled the plug, preventing any questions from the public when the meeting resumed.
Krohn said the following day there was no known audio or video recording made of the last segment of the meeting for the public to review. He said he was asked to leave the closed-door session before the public portion would have resumed.
It was unclear how the Selectboard planned to correct the action.
