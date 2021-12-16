Earlier this year, around Arbor Day, Shelburne News published an article with photos of the Shelburne Tree Committee planting trees around town. Some of the trees planted that weekend were honey locusts that were interplanted between mature ash trees on School Street.
Around that same time, Shelburne received an Arbor Day tree planting grant from Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program to pay for additional ash tree interplantings. So, late this fall, two burr oaks were added to the Davis Park area.
Planting new trees — especially interplanting new trees among mature ash trees — are two strategies in Shelburne’s emerald ash borer management plan. For more information on this pest management plan, visit the Shelburne Tree Committee on the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.