Engineers with Aldrich + Elliot, the consulting group working on the town’s new wastewater treatment project, are recommending the town consolidate its treatment operations to its Crown Road facility at a cost of more than $30 million, sparking worry among property owners who live near the plant.
Shelburne currently operates two wastewater treatment plants: one on Crown Road and another on Turtle Lane off Harbor Road. Both are aging, with equipment and infrastructure at each plant well over 20 years old.
“It’s a reliability issue moving forward,” Wayne Elliot, a senior engineer and president of Aldrich + Elliot, said. “We’re a couple years into this. The next step is a bond vote, design permitting and a couple years of construction, so even as of today, if things go smoothly moving forward, you’re still three or four years from having new facilities operational. That’s where the concern becomes the timeframe of useful life here.”
Elliot, during a presentation to the selectboard on July 26, gave several options the town could pursue — upgrading both facilities, consolidating at one or the other and even consolidating with South Burlington’s Bartlett Bay plant, a plan that seems unlikely because the town would “essentially be held hostage to the city for whatever rates the want to charge us,” town manager Lee Krohn said.
Elliot recommended the town consolidate its treatment operations at the Crown Road facility and convert the Harbor Road plant into a pump station, which would pump wastewater northbound to the Crown Road station for treatment.
The Crown Road facility would be expanded to handle 440,000 gallons per day to more than 1 million gallons per day to accommodate both facilities, according to his presentation, which can be viewed at bit.ly/3bnRXMh.
The issue with the Harbor Road plant, Elliot said, is that it discharges into McCabe Brook, which has a very small capability to handle wastewater discharges, “so the water quality limits are incredibly stringent for that, which limits the ability to do anything else at that site in the future.”
The Crown Road plant discharges into Lake Champlain, where state effluent limitations —restrictions on the quantities or rates of chemical concentrations in water quality — are much more forgiving than McCabe Brook.
Naturally, upgrading both facilities would be the costliest option — to the tune of $65.6 million, according to the presentation — but would be unnecessary for a community the size of Shelburne, Elliot said. Burlington has three treatment plants.
Upgrading the Crown Road plant and converting the Harbor Road facility into a pump station would cost $46 million, Elliot said.
“The preferred option has strongly appeared to be the one where we consolidate both treatment plants into one — one becomes a pump station, the other becomes the single treatment plant,” Krohn said.
The engineer’s proposed schedule would have the town aim to begin construction in June 2024, following months of permitting and bidding, with an anticipated completion of July 2026.
But with “supply chain issues and everything else going in, it is likely this would probably extend into the end of 2026 or even into 2027, but we’ll be updating some of that as we move forward.”
Elliot said he anticipated the upgrades would end up costing the town $33 million, the majority of which would paid for through bonds.
What remains unclear are the funding options the town has available to bring the total capital costs down. With supply chain issues, increasing inflation and a possible recession, the cost of the project is “going to increase, unfortunately.”
“I don’t know any way to sugar coat it: the costs are going to go up, and that’s what we’re working on and that’s just the reality of where we’re at,” Elliot said.
The engineering company plans to come back before the selectboard in November or December with more funding options.
In response to selectboard Chair Mike Ashooh asking what the town could reasonably expect for funding, Elliot said that the “best case scenario” for the town would be having 50 percent of the costs covered, while the worst case would be about 25 percent.
“Pushing it down the road,” Elliot said. “is really going to continue to increase the costs. We’ve really encouraged people this year to go ahead because it’s not going to get any cheaper.”
Regardless, selectboard members said it was imperative they put a bond vote up for Town Meeting Day.
But concerns are beginning to stir among community members and property owners near the Crown Road facility on Mariners Cove and Mariners Way, who argue that the Harbor Road plant would be more suitable given it is on a 50-acre site with fewer residential homes in the area.
“We don’t really know how Shelburne will grow. We’re looking at lots and lots of apartment plans ... and consolidating at the Crown Road site means we’re on a very constrained site and making changes in the future is going to be quite difficult, whereas the Harbor Road site, we’ve got a very open site there with lots of room to change and grow,” said Mariners Cove resident Doug Merrill.
The Harbor Road site “makes more sense” in theory, selectboard member Cate Cross said.
If the town “didn’t have the McCabe Brook problem, we wouldn’t be going to this other site,” selectboard member Luce Hillman said.
But the Harbor Road site, while on a larger parcel of land, would still be subject to “severe wetland limitations,” Krohn said. “It may be a large parcel but it’s not all useable.”
Other residents were more direct that the Crown Road plant upgrades would directly affect property owners in the area.
“I didn’t hear anybody make any comments about the human factor,” said Charlie Kofman. “The disruption we’re going to cause to those people on Crown Road, it’s going to be horrendous. We’re going to have more trucks in there and more activity — it’s going to destroy the real estate value and those homes are going to be worth nothing.”
There was discussion about creating a water main to pump discharge from the Harbor Road plant up north to Shelburne Bay, but Elliot said that creating a new discharge point would be difficult.
“That’s something we have to involve the state in,” he said. “I can’t speak for them on whether they’d even allow that, or whether we could design something to meet those more stringent limits.”
Ideally, the Harbor Road plant “would be the ideal location because it is on a public works campus, it’s closer to the town offices — from that standpoint, that would’ve been perfect,” Chris Robinson, the town’s chief water treatment plant operator, said. “From a reality standpoint, I don’t think it is.”
