To paraphrase Forrest Gump — wastewater happens. What Gump left out is that time also happens.
Over the years wastewater systems, which have a 20-to-25-year life cycle, must be upgraded and that is an expensive proposition.
At the Shelburne selectboard meeting on Aug. 24, town manager Lee Krohn said the town’s wastewater system is going to be facing an upgrade in 5-7 years and this gives the town a chance to combine its two separate systems — the Turtle Lane and Crown Road treatment plants.
“We operate two wastewater systems, which is a historical issue that we have,” Krohn said. “It’s expensive to run two plants.”
Shelburne has spent the last year studying four options for how to best handle wastewater once the system is upgraded.
One option would be to continue as the town is doing now with two separate wastewater plants.
A second option would close the Crown Point facility, turn it into a pumping station and upgrade the Turtle Lane facility to handle all wastewater treatment.
A third option is to do the opposite: Close the Turtle Lane facility, turn it into a pumping station and upgrade the Crown Point facility to handle all wastewater.
A fourth option is to turn both plants into pumping stations and send all the wastewater to South Burlington and pay it to treat Shelburne’s wastewater.
Initially, town officials thought sending the sewage to South Burlington would be a great opportunity to save money, Krohn said. “It’s a big one-time cost, but then we’d be operating two pump stations and not either wastewater treatment plant.”
However, this option turned out to be the most expensive solution as South Burlington would not charge Shelburne a wholesale rate.
“They fully intended to charge us what I would call the retail rate for wastewater inflow to their system. That would have made it incredibly expensive. It would send our rates through the roof. And we would have no control over what they would charge us in the future,” Krohn said.
Now, it looks like what has been referred to as option three is the most cost effective – consolidating the Crown Road plant into the town’s one treatment facility and making the Turtle Lane facility into a pumping station.
Whatever solution the town chooses, Krohn said, Shelburne will still have many miles of pipes and two dozen pump stations in the collection system needing to be maintained.
Average residential fees in Shelburne range between $150-$200 per fiscal quarter, Wayne Elliot of Aldrich & Elliot, the consulting engineers on the study, said. “That’s a higher sewer rate than is typical in other communities around the state, especially Chittenden County.”
Krohn said Shelburne’s higher rates are due to the small number of sewer customers and the higher costs of running a system with twin treatment plants.
The sewer budget for fiscal year 2020 had expenses of over $1.9 million. About 71 percent of those expenses went to operation and maintenance costs. The rest went to servicing the remaining debt on the system.
“About 90 percent of the expenses are covered through the sewer fees,” Elliot said.
The total estimated cost for option three is $28.8 million, he said. This amount includes about $22 million in construction costs. Other expenses include construction contingency, engineering services, administration, legal, permit fees and other costs.
American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used for water and sewer, may pay for some of these costs, Elliot said.
“We’re all waiting on the infrastructure bill that’s still pending. We’re probably not going to have a lot more detail on that until maybe October, but the word coming down is that there’s probably going to be a good bit of money going to the state revolving fund,” he said.
A state revolving fund provides low interest loans for wastewater, drinking water, sanitation or cleaning up pollution.
Elliot said, before the town has a bond vote, it’s important to determine not only how much it costs but what the funding sources are.
“You really need to understand and really be transparent about what the anticipated change in the sewer rate is going to be,” he said.
His study is based on an 8 percent growth in population, up to 7,725 residents, by 2030.
