At least one town official and a state legislator are discussing whether Shelburne should reinstitute a mask mandate.
Shelburne Rep. Jessica Brumsted pointed out to the selectboard at its meeting Nov. 23 that the day before the Legislature passed a bill giving towns authority to implement mask requirements.
Board member Mary Kehoe also spoke in favor of the town reinstituting mask mandates.
The next day, on Nov. 24, Vermont recorded 561 new cases of COVID infection, its second highest one-day total since the pandemic began, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Then over the weekend, news broke that two cases of the Omicron COVID variant discovered in South Africa had been detected in two people in Canada, according to The Washington Post.
Brumsted said she had heard “some unbelievable stories about things going on in other towns” during the pandemic, but “it seems like we have it together. We really don’t have those problems.”
“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I want to say that I’m grateful to Shelburne residents who are doing what they can to help take care of their neighbors,” she said.
Kehoe said she had also observed that Shelburne residents had been conscientious in wearing masks. “It makes me very proud to be a Shelburnite, given how helpful people have been and how cognizant they’ve been of the pandemic.”
She said reinstituting mask mandates is “a matter of public safety, public health and public responsibility.”
The selectboard took no action.
Holiday, power saving tidings
Town manager Lee Krohn reminded the board that the town holds its caroling and tree lighting ceremony on the town green on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:45 p.m.
He also shared the news that the town is launching a project with Green Mountain Power, Efficiency Vermont and the Pierson Library.
The library will become part of a project to conserve energy during peak power usage to save money on its power bills.
The program, called flexible load management, is a pilot project, which allows the power company to control electricity, heating and air conditioning remotely, Krohn said.
Green Mountain Power will be able “to slightly adjust thermostat settings at times of peak power demand,” he said. In return the town will be given a discount on the library’s power bills.
“We can always override that if we’re having a big event and don’t want them to adjust it,” Krohn said. “At times of peak power demand, whether it’s winter or summer, power costs go through the roof. Any kilowatt hour that can be saved through conservation rather than having to purchase it on the grid saves all ratepayers significant amounts of money.”
If the program doesn’t work for the library, the town can pull out of it, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.