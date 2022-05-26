Shelburne’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the veterans monument on Church Street.
Major Johanna Hipp, information operations planner, U.S. Army Cyber Command, Fort Gordon, Ga., accepted the invitation to be guest speaker in honor of her father. She is the daughter of the late Donald Condon, a Vietnam War veteran, a longtime resident of Shelburne and a speaker at the Shelburne Memorial Day ceremony in 2017.
Hipp is a native of Shelburne and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1996. She was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 2006 as an intelligence officer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, and master’s degrees in strategic intelligence and military arts and science.
She has served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Enduring Freedom, and Warp Speed. She said that one of the highlights of her deployment to Afghanistan in 2014 was her work as a female engagement chief while assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. She, and two others working in this field, were featured in the book “Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan.”
Hipp has been received numerous awards and decoration that include the Presidential Unit Citation, Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Combat Action Badge.
She lives in Fort Gordon with her husband and son Elijah.
This year there will be a portion of the ceremony set aside for the awarding of Quilts of Valor to several veterans from Shelburne. As a reminder, please bring your own chair.
