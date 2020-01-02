Download PDF Shelburne: By the Numbers

Pierson Library: 2019 Top Books

Adult fiction books

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Kingdom of the blind by Louise Penny

Camino Island by John Grisham

Clock Dance by Anne Tyler

The Baker’s Secret by Stephen Kiernan

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Glass Houses by Louise Penny

Trace by Archer Mayor

To Die but Once by Jacqueline Winspear

The story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg

Nonfiction books

The Library Book by Susan Orlean

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson

How to Instant Pot by Daniel Shumski

Code Girls by Liza Mundy

Natural Causes by Barbara Ehrenreich

The Whole30 by Melissa Hartwig

Ruthless River by Holly Conklin FitzGerald

Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat

Children’s books

The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang

Amulet by Kazu Kibuishi

Camp Daze by Nick Bruel

Ninja in Action! by Beth Davies

Bart Simpson Bust-up by Matt Groening

Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters

Japan by Ruth Bjorklund

Just Like Jackie by Lindsey Stoddard

New Shoes by Sara Varon

The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

