Pierson Library: 2019 Top Books
Adult fiction books
• Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
• Kingdom of the blind by Louise Penny
• Camino Island by John Grisham
• Clock Dance by Anne Tyler
• The Baker’s Secret by Stephen Kiernan
• An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
• Glass Houses by Louise Penny
• Trace by Archer Mayor
• To Die but Once by Jacqueline Winspear
• The story of Arthur Truluv by Elizabeth Berg
Nonfiction books
• The Library Book by Susan Orlean
• Becoming by Michelle Obama
• The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson
• How to Instant Pot by Daniel Shumski
• Code Girls by Liza Mundy
• Natural Causes by Barbara Ehrenreich
• The Whole30 by Melissa Hartwig
• Ruthless River by Holly Conklin FitzGerald
• Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown
• Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat
Children’s books
• The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
• Amulet by Kazu Kibuishi
• Camp Daze by Nick Bruel
• Ninja in Action! by Beth Davies
• Bart Simpson Bust-up by Matt Groening
• Lumberjanes by Shannon Watters
• Japan by Ruth Bjorklund
• Just Like Jackie by Lindsey Stoddard
• New Shoes by Sara Varon
• The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan