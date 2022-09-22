Shelburne town officials have suggested limiting the number of motel vouchers, a critical state program that helped hundreds of people with housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of Vermont’s General Assistance Housing Program, people who are homeless can apply for emergency hotel vouchers. Several motels and hotels along Route 7 participate in the state program, including the T-Bird Motel and the former Harbor Place, which is operated by the Champlain Housing Trust.
But some business owners and town officials say that frequent calls along the Route 7 corridor is also draining police services.
Now, town officials may look into limiting how many of those vouchers could be given out within Shelburne’s borders, according to discussions from the selectboard’s most recent meeting.
Selectboard member Luce Hillman at the Sept. 13 meeting suggested asking the town’s attorney if they could “limit the vouchers.”
“I think that’s a very important thing to know. I don’t want us to become like Burlington, where LL Bean moved out because they had so many thefts. I mean, it was horrible,” she said, repeating claims made by a Burlington property owner.
Selectboard member Matt Wormser suggested asking if the town could make those vouchers contingent on someone having a clean criminal record.
“One of the questions I would have for the (Champlain Housing Trust) is if individuals are not being good neighbors, as witnessed by having no trespass orders issued against them and things like that, can we revoke those vouchers,” he said. “That would be something I’d certainly be supportive of ... If you have a demonstrated track record of petty theft in Shelburne, frankly, you’ve worn out your welcome.”
A request for comment to the Champlain Housing Trust was not immediately returned.
The discussion comes as retail theft, thefts from motor vehicles, and other forms of petty crime have become more commonplace along the town’s Route 7 commercial corridor. Police routinely respond weekly to businesses like Kinney Drugs and Tractor Supply for reports of retail theft. Businesses also sometimes seek no trespass orders.
Shelburne police Chief Michael Thomas did not respond to questions seeking clarification on these trends but has said previously that “a lot of our effort, a lot of our resources are spent in the six motels that we have.”
“Those are everything from calls of disturbances, drug use, just folks out of control, and a lot of the calls are mental health issues,” he said.
It is unclear if there is any official data showing if any these crimes can be traced to people using the motel voucher program. Nonetheless, some residents and business owners are conflating the petty crime with the program.
Tim Williams, a Shelburne resident and the owner of Exterus Business Furniture, Archies Grill and the Scoop, said during the selectboard meeting that the voucher program is “creating an environment that is unsustainable for businesses that are located in the town of Shelburne.”
“Currently the situation, in my opinion, is out of control, with the state of Vermont and the Champlain Housing Trust just throwing millions of dollars at a problem with no plan or solution,” he said.
Williams asked the town to “take a more active role in the housing of homeless people in the town of Shelburne, primarily in the motels along Shelburne Road.”
“In the past year, I’ve had vehicles stolen, theft from vehicles, theft from construction projects and, most recently, a forced entry into my office at Exterus where some cash, credit cards, business checks and personal checks were all removed,” he said. “The break-in was the last straw for me.”
He alleged the perpetrator was seen via CCTV arriving at “his taxpayer-supported hotel with over $600 in cash, a $2,000 computer, credit cards and multiple checkbooks.”
“I have no problem offering support for those that are down and out on their luck,” he said. “But they need to be held accountable for their actions. I don’t think anybody is holding these folks accountable for their actions.”
Selectboard chair Mike Ashooh acknowledged that it “has been an ongoing issue.”
“Lots of families, lots of kids, lots of people living in these facilities are not criminals. I think that needs to be said,” he said. “There are some who are … not just down and out, but dependent on drugs and alcohol and have other issues going on.”
Ashooh and Wormser both suggested creating a committee that would “establish some sort of security service, or a committee, that is more directly tasked with dealing with issues around crime.”
“I’m not sure what to do. It’s not an easy solution,” Ashooh said. “I don’t even know how to understand what exactly the causes are. But I agree, we need to address this. “
“As a community, we need to figure out a kind of holistic approach to this,” he said.
