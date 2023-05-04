The Shelburne selectboard has once again endorsed the No Mow May initiative — just in time for the rainy forecasts that are no friend to mowers but a boon for pollinators.
The initiative, which first began in the United Kingdom, promulgates the concept that by eliminating lawn mowing and other lawn maintenance practices — including pesticides and other chemicals — during the entire month of May, it offers bees and other pollinators a playground of resources at an important time during their lifecycles. Other popular phrases that hold to virtually the same ideals are rewilding or wildscaping.
For the Shelburne-based seed business, American Meadows — whose owners are also from Shelburne — No Mow May is an ideal time for the company’s new motto of “Meadowscaping Makes it Better,” to challenge the limitingi beliefs surrounding lawns and what that open space should be used for.
For nearly two decades, the company has been campaigning that even small improvements in pollinator habitats add up to healthier ecosystems.
“Meadowscaping is our biggest focus,” said Tabar Gifford, the company’s customer experience and partnership cultivator. “It’s not a new term, we didn’t invent it, it’s been around. But it really encompasses the many different types of gardening styles and really embraces the naturalistic styles of planting and honoring the different lifecycles, making sure you’re planting not just for aesthetics, but also to support the environment and the pollinators that live in those habitats.”
The company emphasizes that meadowscaping is part of three concentric circles of “doing good” for yourself, the community and the world at large.
“It starts internally with yourself, both the emotional and physical well-being of your individual, and then it ripples out to the community — how gardening and meadowscaping foster unlikely friendships and really bring people together,” Gifford said. “That ripples out into the environment and that’s the big pollinator habitat restoration.”
Bee the Change, a family farm focused on pollinator habitat restoration, is using American Meadow seeds in an effort to create an acre of pollinator gardens in every town in Vermont.
Mike Kiernan and his wife Tawnya — who is a Shelburne native — have successfully created many acres of habitat restoration in Shelburne, including at the Shelburne Museum as well as two solar fields on the museum grounds.
Through an initiative the team has dubbed Our Town Pollinator Project, they are asking towns to look at spaces that are being mowed repeatedly — municipal spaces or school spaces — and instead create an acre of pollinator habitat.
“It’s also important to look at lawns as the way we express ourselves. A lawn has language,” Kiernan said. “A sort of bizarre way that humans express dominion over their landscape is to put in a monoculture but I think it’s time for us to change that aesthetic and ask the question, why are we creating acres of lawn? It’s the largest crop in the United States of America, more than all the corn and soybeans combined. Lawn is everywhere.”
Kiernan said that there are 352 native bees in Vermont and the rate at which they’re disappearing has been accelerating rapidly in recent years, specifically a once popular species known as Bombas fervidus, the golden northern bumblebee.
“So, if you’re looking at, for example, bumblebees, we have 17 species of bumblebee and 25 years ago, we had all 17 species and now we’redown to 10,” he said. “In a 40-acre field just south of Shelburne, we created a pollinator habitat. For four years of surveys we never once saw that (Bombas fervidus). Then in September 2021, I saw four of them in a 20-minute period.”
The goal of the organization is to bring these habitats almost everywhere that open space would allow, including surrounding solar fields that are mostly covered with stone or planted grass.
“We feel that this is a missed opportunity,” he said. “Everywhere we see monoculture, we should be asking does that need to be monoculture? Could it not be something supporting many other species so that our own species can survive?”
The American Meadows team works closely with the American Horticultural Therapy Assosication to raise awareness surrounding the emotional and mental well-being that comes from gardening. And, in terms of planting, May is the ideal time to support open space in a creative way.
“It’s a good time to get in touch with your space and see what’s currently there,” Gifford said. “May is a great time to observe and see if there is something blooming that can be supported.”
