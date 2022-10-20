Shelburne is beginning the process of hiring a new town manager and will begin advertising for the position three months after current town manager Lee Krohn announced he would vacate the post.
Selectboard members during their Oct. 11 meeting said that they’re still mulling how to form a search committee, but “given the current climate and given the situation we are in, we should really work quickly to get an ad out,” selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said.
“This could be a very long process. As everyone knows, the current hiring climate is very challenging,” Ashooh said.
Krohn in July announced that he and the town would not be renewing his three-year contract and would not extend the agreement past its November 2023 expiration date.
“There is no intent for an immediate change; and a mutually respectful transition plan that serves everyone’s best interests will be formulated,” Krohn said in a statement in July. “In the meantime, the selectboard and town manager are committed to continuing to work together to serve our community as effectively and productively as possible.”
Krohn has said he will stay on as long as he’s needed to give the town ample time to find his replacement.
“I think we’re going to be very lucky if we find candidates by March,” Ashooh said.
The town will begin fielding applications before a search committee is formed. Advertising for the position first is “an appropriate first step to start getting a sense of what’s out there,” Ashooh said. “The question then is where does a search committee actually slide into the process and when.”
Krohn, 64, was first hired in December 2018 after a seven-month stint as the interim manager after the town’s former manager, Joe Colangelo, left for a job in Hanover, Mass.
He was first brought on in the wake of the town’s civil lawsuit against Vermont Railroad over a salt storage facility off U.S. 7, north of the village. His tenure was relatively smooth until December 2021, when issues involving the town’s former police chief, Aaron Noble, began to boil over.
After receiving notice of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership from Krohn, Noble took family leave — leaving the ailing department in stasis. That led to a settlement agreement, where Noble retained his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023, while keeping all his benefits, including health and dental insurance through October of this year.
Not settling with Noble would have left the town open to a lawsuit for termination without cause, sources have said.
Then, in June, Dean Pierce, the town’s former zoning and planning director, sued Krohn and the town over several public records requests he claims were improperly denied.
Pierce previously worked for the town for nearly 20 years before resigning July 5, 2021. He had been on extended medical leave.
Both Krohn and the town, Pierce contends in his suit, used an improper interpretation of the state’s laws regarding when public records can be withheld from the public, particularly those that include personal documents relating to town employees. That suit remains under litigation.
“It did get rocky,” Krohn said previously, and acknowledged there have been “some ups and downs.”
Prior to his time in Shelburne, Krohn spent more than 24 years running the planning office in Manchester and filling in as zoning administrator. He later worked for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
After a nationwide search for a permanent manager, the selectboard agreed to stick with Krohn and signed a permanent contract in December 2018.
“Thank you all for your dedication and hard work. It has been an honor to serve, and to work with you all on our Shelburne Town team,” Krohn said in a statement. “I will continue to do my best to support you all for as long as I am here.”
