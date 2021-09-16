Shelburne is wrestling with a policy to guide human and animal interaction touted as the first of its kind in the country.
On Aug. 24, the selectboard confronted the initial draft of a more than a year-long effort to craft a strategy guiding how town staff, contractors and residents can live with animals without unnecessarily killing them.
The animal coexistence working group, a subcommittee of the town’s natural resources and conservation committee, grew out of a controversy over beavers in 2019.
The working group began meeting in the summer of 2020, coincidentally as a flurry of people reacted to a social media post advocating the killing of crows to eliminate their caws from interfering with the trills of songbirds.
As with so much, drafting an animal coexistence policy was impeded by the pandemic, but it has also been difficult because the animal coexistence working group has not been able to find a policy from another town or government to use as a template.
Working group member Lisa Vear told the selectboard, “We thought it was doable. There’s not really anything like this that we could find in the country, why not take a stab at it and be ambitious.”
The draft of the policy says it is intended to guide how town employees, contractors and volunteers interact with animals and wildlife.
“Shelburne values all species as an integral part of the community and advocates for a harmonious coexistence behavioral style whenever interactions occur,” the policy draft says. “While this policy is intended primarily for town personnel and associated stakeholders, it is also meant to inspire all Shelburne residents and town visitors to be thoughtful and respectful in their interactions with animals and wildlife.”
The policy is intended to foster a more symbiotic relationship between human and animal residents of Shelburne, acknowledging the value of native animal species, working to minimize conflict and preserving wildlife habitat.
The draft advocates for creating a position of coexistence champion who “will develop the practices and help train town employees to ensure the prevention and effective management of issues of conflict between animals and town employees, town contractors and volunteers working for the town.”
A couple of people at the meeting were less than thrilled with the policy.
Town water quality superintendent Chris Robinson prefaced his remarks saying he was “commenting from a staff level.”
He objected that the policy stated the obvious and that no normal person injures animals inhumanely. Robinson was concerned about the cost of implementing the policy and objected to the proposal to train contractors.
“We’re going to be a laughingstock,” he said.
Robinson expressed concern that town water, sewer or road projects could be delayed by the animal coexistence policy.
“Who determines what’s important wildlife?” Robinson asked. “Where do we stop? We see a field mouse — will that shut a construction project down?”
He said the proposal isn’t needed because there are already laws dictating what can and can’t be done.
Board member Jerry Storey disagreed because state law did not allow beavers that were trapped on Webster Road to be transported somewhere else.
Just because it is difficult to draft a policy does not mean the town should shy away from it, Storey said.
“This policy wouldn’t be necessary if everyone acted mindfully with common sense in the best interest of people and animals, but that’s just not how things happen,” Vear said. “It’s exactly how it didn’t happen in the case with the beavers.”
Board member Luce Hillman wasn’t sure if she supported the policy and would wait to see what the working group comes back with.
Shelburne Farms struggles all the time with a huge deer problem, and she said the town needs to be careful.
“There are situations when you have to eliminate the animal,” Hillman said, noting that it is sometimes the best of many bad options.
