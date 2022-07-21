Shelburne is aiming to get a local option tax on the ballot for March after initially flirting with a November vote.
Selectboard members hoped to could swing a vote on Election Day to catch a high turnout, but the town likely would not have been able to meet the deadline to get it on the ballot, town officials said during their July 12 meeting, where they continued the ongoing discussion of the option tax.
“In a way that’s good because we need have this conversation and really get the word out and make sure everybody understands all of the features,” selectboard chair Mike Ashooh said.
A local option tax would allow the town to tack on an additional 1 percent tax on retail sales, meals, rooms and alcohol beverage taxes in Shelburne — including online sales — with some exemptions. The town could individually adopt any one of those options, or any combination of those.
If adopted, Shelburne would join 25 other Vermont municipalities with a local option tax.
The town’s finance committee, during its first presentation to the selectboard, projected the town could generate $939,961 in revenues from the tax if adopted for the 2023 fiscal year.
The complete presentation can be viewed at bit.ly/3nrTUcL.
Selectboard members seem in agreement that the tax would be financially beneficial for the town and, with future expenses on the horizon, may even be necessary to help fund some of that spending.
Shelburne generates more than 75 percent of its total revenue from property taxes. A $1 million net from the option tax would make up roughly 10 percent of the $9.8 million town budget for fiscal year 2023, selectboard member Matt Wormser said.
The option tax could help offset the “tsunami of capital needs coming at us” soon, such as improvements to the town wastewater treatment plant or for a new fire and rescue facility, Ashooh said.
“We need to do real town infrastructure building and it’s hard to figure out how we’re going to do this just on the back of our property tax,” he said.
Shelburne, along with the rest of the towns in the Champlain Valley School District, will likely also see double digit school tax hikes because of the new state education formula adopted earlier this year.
“This is something we should evaluate very closely,” Wormser said. “We have a lot of capital needs coming up in the relatively near future and to have another ability to diversify our funding sources is really important.”
While many are in favor, some residents appear hesitant to sign on to the tax on the midst of rising inflation nationally, and some business owners seem unwilling to agree to a new tax.
“The Local Option Tax is just MORE sales tax,” said Shelburne resident John Schold on social media. “Yes, South Burlington and Williston have this extra sales tax, but those towns have significant big box and national chain stores for their retail base. Shelburne has far fewer stores and many are small locally owned businesses. With already high taxes and now high inflation, it’s not the time to raise prices another 1 percent at our local stores.”
The goal for the selectboard now is to “educate, inform to make sure people understand the complexities” of the option tax, Ashooh said. Shelburne would need to hold at least two public hearings before any vote is taken.
“Yes, it’s a tax, but it is not a property tax, it’s a tax on goods that are sold here in the community — a significant portion of which are purchased by visitors and tourists,” Don Porter of the finance committee said.
“What we need to look at for the long run is what is the best optimal mix of revenue sources to fund all the needs that we have to fulfill the vision of the town for the future,” he added. “Relying on property taxes alone is going to be insufficient for the property tax levels that are manageable in this community.”
