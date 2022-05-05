The Shelburne selectboard last week approved a new policy bolstering protections for undocumented individuals while limiting the amount of cooperation local police can have with federal immigration enforcement authorities.
The town’s new fair and impartial policing policy, which broadly prohibits officers from engaging in biased policing based on personal characteristics such as gender, age or sexual orientation, now adds strong limits to when local police can cooperate with federal authorities like the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The town’s original policy had “weaknesses specifically in regard to migrant workers and immigration status,” said Zoe Hart, a Shelburne resident and member of the town’s fair and impartial policing team. “So that’s the intent of our changes is to tighten up those weaknesses, and not to prevent local police from ever working with federal authorities but simply to clearly define the conditions under which that should be permitted.”
Language struck from the town’s previous policy include allowing communication between local agencies and the Immigration and Naturalization Service, or ICE — specifically 8 U.S.C. §§ 1373 and 1744 — unless it is with the individual’s consent.
The new policy, for example, struck language that gave the police “authority to enforce federal criminal law” in regard to border crossings, and instead added that police “shall not make warrantless arrests or detail individuals on suspicion of ‘unlawful entry,’ unless the suspect is apprehended in the process of entering the United States without inspection.”
All municipalities with law enforcement agencies are required by state law to adopt a fair and impartial policing policy. But stronger policies than the state’s have been adopted by at least eight towns and jurisdictions throughout Vermont, including Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington, Richmond and the Addison County Sheriff’s Office, among others.
Acting Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas said during the meeting he was supportive of the policy’s adoption and that that was already “the way we do business.”
Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont, has spearheaded advocacy to bolster protections for undocumented peoples. The local Shelburne team, in conjunction with Migrant Justice, has worked since 2020 to add these protections to the town’s policy.
More than 300 residents have signed a petition from the group urging the selectboard to adopt the policy.
“This is an effort that has been going from town to town all over Vermont,” said Marcela Pino, a resident and member of the town’s fair and impartial policing team. “This protects people that are traveling through Shelburne as well as undocumented people that might be in our town.”
Attorneys with the town cautioned that this policy could potentially jeopardize the town’s relationship with the federal government and warned against adopting the new policy.
In a memo to the selectboard sent in November, town attorney Brian Monaghan said that if the town adopted the new policy it would guarantee “that the town would be in violation of both federal and state law.”
“To the extent that the Shelburne Police Department receives federal funding — which it does — those funds could be put in jeopardy if the town were to adopt the proposed amendments. Additionally, it is possible the town could be subjected to a court action to compel compliance, where the Department of Justice could seek coercive injunctive or financial penalties,” he said.
“Since many of the proposals would likely put the town at odds with state and federal law, and would likely place the town at risk of lawsuit from the state of Vermont or the Department of Justice … I cannot recommend that the town adopt any these changes as proposed,” he concluded.
Several officials, however, reached out to express support, including Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, who has urged municipalities in Chittenden County to adopt strengthened fair and impartial policing policies, as well as former selectboard member Mary Kehoe, who said that Shelburne “should join other progressive Vermont towns and cities and adopt the (policy).”
“We can then be proud to be on the forefront of providing peace and justice to all those who live in, and pass through, our wonderful town,” she said.
