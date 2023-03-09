At Shelburne’s 235th Town Meeting Day, voters approved an amendment to the town charter to allow the town to adopt a 1 percent local option tax on sales, meals and alcoholic beverages.
The campaign for the local option tax, aggressively lobbied for by selectboard members, hinged on the notion of Shelburne as a tourist destination and that the pressure on taxpayers could be alleviated by diversifying revenue streams.
Although the vote was 838 to 593, some business owners vehemently opposed the vote. Kevin Clayton said last week, “As a merchant who has been serving Shelburne in different retail capacities for the past 37 years, 19 at Shelburne Supermarket and 18 at Village Wine and Coffee, I have to oppose this tax with a resounding no. In the current economic state of inflation, expensive fuel costs and climate challenges we are dealing with price increases that are changing customers’ buying habits. Now is not the time to be adding to the burden of consumers or retailers. Please vote no to a local options tax.”
Other business owners have no problem with the tax.
Shelburne Vineyard owner Ken Albert said, “I think people coming in to purchase stuff from us won’t notice that 1 percent tax. When this started to be discussed, I went and asked a lot of people in the retail area in other towns that had the tax and virtually no one said that it was a factor at all.”
With many residents wondering where the money will be spent, the selectboard has already adopted a policy to ensure that “revenue derived from local option taxes be dedicated to capital expenditures/projects, debt reduction, reserve funds for future capital projects, repairs or other emergency needs related to disaster as declared by the selectboard or federal agencies, and land conservation/open space protection for the creation and or/utilization of public space.”
The levy is administered by the state, which keeps 30 percent of taxes collected, remitting 70 percent to the town. The town’s finance committee has projected it could generate $939,961 in local option tax revenues.
“Just like sales tax now, collections will be able to be processed and the money comes back to the town,” Don Porter, chair of the town’s finance committee, told the Shelburne News in November. “It’s a quarter delayed, so the collection won’t be received by January, perhaps February.”
Town budget passes, elections
The town budget of $10.6 million — a 7 percent increase over last year — was approved with a tally of 1,111 to 308. Some of this year’s biggest cost drivers were, of course, inflation-related staffing benefit increases, but also the need for updating computer software and hardware. Town manager Lee Krohn said the town this year will replace its aging server, the backbone of the entire computing system.
For the two uncontested selectboard races Andrew Everett, running for a three-year seat vacated by Kate Lalley, received1,236 votes, while incumbent Luce Hillman got 1,237 votes for another two-year term.
David Connery was elected to a three-year term as Champlain Valley School District school director with 1,241 votes.
The Champlain Valley School District budget was also approved with a tally of 3,084 to 1,673 along with a bond for $395,000 for the purchase of three new buses.
The $96,119,804 budget — a 7.5 percent increase in expenditures from last fiscal year — was driven by several factors including a general increase in health care, salaries, as well as in the district’s special education budget, among other things. With this, Shelburne can expect to see a 6 percent increase from last year and a tax rate of $1.68.
Thomas Little was also elected as town moderator for a one-year term with 1,334 votes.
Everett has lived in Shelburne since 2011 and during that time has served on the planning commission, bike and pedestrian paths committee and as a board member at the Shelburne Craft School.
“I’m honored to serve,” he said. “I hope I can be an approachable member of the selectboard. I look forward to doing my part in managing the change and growth we all know is coming. I’m excited about seeing through many of the things we wrote about in the town plan update that I helped with as part of the planning commission.”
Voters also approved a $50,000 open space fund — 1,077 to 351 — and authorized the purchase of portable mobile radios for the fire department in the amount of $97,000. That vote was 1,221 to 189.
The bond vote for $1.1 million for the financing of the second and final phase of the water meter replacement project also passed 1,169 to 250.
“Most of the meters in town are an old manual read, they’re 20 years old and reaching their end of life,” Krohn explained at the informational meeting on Monday. “It takes our water department staff over 1,300 hours a year to walk around town and find those meters on each and every building. It’s incredibly resource intensive. So, the water department presented a two-phased approach to replacing all of these. The first phase is already underway with cash the water department already has in their account and this bond will fund the second and complete phase of all the rest of those meters.”
Although the Town Meeting Day vote was held again this year by Australian ballot, the informational meeting on Monday night kept some of the traditions alive with Shelburne Boy Scout Troop 602 presenting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance, a poem reading by Shelburne’s poet laureate Robert Broder and the presentation of the Colleen Haag Award to Peggy Coutu who has served on the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Committee for over 33 years.
The meeting also held a moment of silence for Marshall Webb, co-founder of the nonprofit education organization that now owns and operates Shelburne Farms, who died on Aug. 11.
Krohn wrote in the 2023 annual town report, “Shelburne, and the universe, have lost one of its stars, but we will always remember his brilliance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.