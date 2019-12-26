All over Vermont, the annual project to assemble budgets for town governments to follow in the coming year has begun.
In Shelburne, department heads and committee chairs visited the selectboard with budget requests, not unlike children waiting in line see Santa, wish lists in hand.
On Dec. 11 the selectboard listened to each presentation as they began the task of considering what they would like to fund for the budget year that begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021.
The requests ran the gamut of local government’s functions such as road paving, trail maintenance, new police radio equipment, funding for open space land purchases, and potential new staff positions.
Finance Director Peter Frankenburg summed up the day telling the board that a rough calculation of everything they had heard would mean about a 20% increase over this year’s budget. The nearly $9.67 million budget voters approved last March was supported with a tax increase of 5.2% over the previous year.
Over the next several weeks, the board will work with Frankenburg and Town Manager Lee Krohn to draft the budget for the March 2020 ballot, balancing essential items with requests for new spending.
Before the board heard from any department heads, Krohn and Frankenburg explained some of the key fixed costs that will push up spending by about 4% for next year.
One example is new debt payment of about $289,000 from the Pierson Library and Town Hall project. That will be added to existing debt service of $715,000 from past town projects financed over many years such as bike paths and renovations to the town center building done nearly 20 years ago.
Property insurance also is up about 6% from last year, given the new library building to insure, Krohn noted.
Health insurance for town employees is up significantly. A jump in coverage costs from current insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont prompted Krohn last month to recommend switching carriers. Krohn said the process has already begun to shift coverage to MVP Healthcare. Frankenburg said he expects the move will save the town about $100,000.
During department presentations, the selectboard heard requests for up to four new positions: a road department worker, a police detective and police community relations officer, and a staffer to focus on stormwater.
The draft so far steers clear of adding new staff. Krohn said he included $50,000 as a placeholder for the board’s economic development priority which would need more discussion around how that might be structured – options being a new position, a redesigned position, or contract work.
After the day of budget requests, Krohn and Frankenburg compiled a draft budget that the selectboard reviewed page-by-page at its meeting Dec. 17.
“To say at the start that this is a difficult budget is very much an understatement,” said Board Chair Jerry Storey. “We’re looking at working draft that has an 8.85% increase in the tax rate. For most people that’s unacceptable. The difficulty is going to be in cutting that down … so that we’re down to a more reasonable percentage tax increase.”
‘Fix it first’
The draft budget the board worked from last week had a bottom line of just under $9.76 million. Krohn called it a starting point and suggested a “fix-it-first” approach as the board looked at the details. Krohn advised prioritizing maintaining current infrastructure such as trails, roads and sidewalks before funding new ones, for example.
The draft included a few exceptions, like a possible new crosswalk on School Street that residents have requested. Krohn said it would cost less than $5,000 and that he has asked the school district to share the cost. Grant-funded work on a new bike and pedestrian path along Falls Road and Irish Hill is also in the budget.
One big fixed-cost line item is stormwater – and the town’s costs to address state and federal water-quality regulations. The budget draft includes $231,000 for stormwater projects, an increase of about $25,000 from the current year’s budget to add phosphorous control work, Krohn said.
The town is working to create a new fee system to generate funds separate from property taxes to pay for this ongoing work with the goal of shifting the bulk of the cost away from the general fund over the next three years, Krohn explained.
Another multi-year expense is $207,000 to replace police radio equipment. The budget draft has $41,500 of that for the first payment next year.
Other priorities are $20,000 to keep design and engineering work moving along for a new beach house and $20,000 for tree removal and inoculation in anticipation of emerald ash borer impacts.
With progress on the proposed fire-rescue station moving slower than anticipated, the draft budget doesn’t reflect any new spending yet for that project. Voters last March approved $25,000 to fund preliminary site and design work matched from the rescue department with the next expected step being a bond vote to approve a land purchase at $650,000.
The town is working with Healthy Living Market to develop the southwest corner of Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive with a new marked and café alongside a fire-rescue station. The public-private approach is new and progressing slower than town officials had hoped.
The selectboard recently revised its agreement with Healthy Living to hold a vote on the land purchase by November 2020, when the general election happens, rather than in March. Krohn said the new budget likely would include legal work to prepare for the land-purchase bond vote.
Another item missing from the draft budget was for the town open space fund which customarily is voted as a separate item on the Town Meeting Day ballot and added to the budget after the vote. Last March, voters approved adding $35,000 to the fund.
Krohn recommends skipping that this year because the fund – used for purchasing land to remain undeveloped – has over $100,000 in it and there are no pending purchases.
Susan Moegenburg, a member of the Natural Resources and Conservation Committee, said the fund is essential for the town to be prepared when opportunities come up to purchase land or development rights to add to protected open spaces. “The fund is consistently supported by the majority of voters in the town,” she said. “This is a priority for people.”
Also at last week’s meeting were members of the Village Pedestrian Safety Group who pressed for more funding in the budget to study possible improvements along Falls and Marsett Roads. The advisory group requested $15,000 for next year but the draft budget only has $5,000 so far.
In wrapping up their first work session, Krohn asked board members for suggestions on revisions to the budget draft before the group meets again in early January. Storey suggested members consider what’s entirely unaffordable and what could be trimmed. “We obviously have to do some cutting,” he said.
“It’s so hard,” board member Mary Kehoe said. “We don’t want to increase the tax rate, but people want to live in a nice town.”
The board has three budget-related meetings in January: a Jan. 7 work session; a Jan. 14 public hearing where revisions are still possible; and a final vote on Jan. 21.
Acknowledging the difficult task ahead, former selectboard member Ken Albert, who attended last week, spoke up to encourage the board: “Every year is an impossible budget year,” he said.