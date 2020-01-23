After a series of tough meetings, typical as Town Meeting nears, the Shelburne Selectboard has arrived at a budget it will submit for town voters’ approval in March.
The selectboard voted unanimously on Tuesday night, Jan. 21, for a proposed budget with $9.5 million in expenditures, which will require a 5.73% tax increase to raise the needed revenue.
“The board I think has scrubbed this budget quite well,” said Town Manager Lee Krohn.
The final changes to the budget resulted in an estimated property tax rate of $0.4669, which is an increase of $0.0253.
By phone after the meeting, Shelburne Finance Director Peter Frankenburg said this would mean an increase of $25.30 on $100,000 of property value, so a $300,000 home would increase by $75.90 and the total tax bill would be $1,400 in town taxes. This does not include school taxes. It also assumes that the budget with the three separate articles (police radio, open space and selectboard compensation) are approved at Town Meeting.
Selectboard member Michael Ashooh said, “I’m very proud of our work. I think we’ve accomplished a pretty Herculean feat, or what seemed Herculean at the beginning.”
He worried though if they had cut so much in some areas that they would be unable to discharge some of their basic duties.
One of the things that the selectboard has added to the budget for this year is $25,000 for economic development. “I’m particularly concerned still about the economic development position. Is it going to be enough to do what we what we want to be able to do?” Ashooh asked.
The expenditure for open space was another item that was reduced – by $5,000 to a total of $30,000. He said he was concerned about this because the town has done so many wonderful things with open space in recent years.
“I realize that we have to make these changes and make these cuts. Still, I’m a little apprehensive,” Ashooh said.
Board member Colleen Parker asked him what duties they might not be able to discharge. In response, concerns he mentioned included capital improvements, maintenance and paving.
Parker said she didn’t think that Shelburne roads would be “horrible” or “unsafe” because of the proposed budget. However, she was specifically concerned about the money for economic development, which she said to many people seemed to have “come out of nowhere.”
“We’ve sent out the message that this is a tough year, and then we’re putting this money aside. We don’t know how we’re going to use it, but we’re going to use it,” said Parker.
Vice Chair Jaime Heins said that it was a hard budget year and that the selectboard had “cut to the bone.” And he felt they had underfunded some priorities and opportunities: “But I also appreciate that we’ve done a nice job from a fiscal stewardship perspective and recognizing what we hear from the community about affordability.”
Selectboard Chair Jerry Storey confirmed with Krohn that the final draft of the proposed budget includes the 2020-21 cost for the police radio, open space and selectboard compensation. “It seems to me that the shorthand is that we began with a 4% plus budget and we’ve increased it less than the cost of living. That seems to me to be a job fairly well done.” Storey said. “We didn’t get here easily, and we didn’t get here in a few nights, but we are here, and I think rightly so. I urge its positive consideration when the time comes.”
Gail Albert, who was in the audience, encouraged the selectboard to be ready for unexpected expenses, which has happened for at least the last 10 years: “We don’t know what the future holds, so some of those opportunity costs may be worth looking at.”