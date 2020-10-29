There’s never a shortage of work for school nurses. During a pandemic, the need for these vital caregivers seems to increase even more.
At Champlain Valley School District nurses are doing their best to keep schools safe during COVID-19.
“Pre-pandemic, one of the roles of the school nurse is really to keep kids in school, to keep learning going, to help figure out what obstacles might be keeping kids from being in school that are health-related and what we can do to keep them here,” said Jocelyn Bouyea, a nurse at Shelburne Community School and the district’s COVID Coordinator who has been helping to craft reopening plans since July.
But what do nurses do when even a sniffle could be a symptom of COVID-19?
Fortunately, Champlain Valley School District Nurses Megan Trevithick, of CVU, Lauren Calkins, of Charlotte Central School, and Bouyea agree that parents have been diligent about monitoring children’s symptoms and keeping them home if they are sick.
To date, Calkins and Bouyea said they’ve only had to send a handful of students home from school. Trevithick said she’s had less than 10 of her high school students go home because of symptoms.
“Our families have been amazing. They have been so incredibly supportive. We have been fortunate that they’re really taking great precautions to keep kids with any illness home,” Calkins said.
But the nurses are sympathetic to those who have their kids sent home and must leave work to be with them, Bouyea said.
“We feel for our families who don’t have the luxury of working from home. This is one of those things the pandemic’s exposed that those people who are frontline workers don’t have the option to switch their work schedule so it can be really hard for those families,” she said.
And the nurses are ready for anything. Each of their schools has been outfitted with isolation rooms for students with COVID-19 symptoms. Nurses have personal protective equipment including plastic gowns, gloves, face shields and masks, Calkins said.
“This is a different world that we’re living in right now and so even symptoms of a common cold could be COVID. It’s just making sure that parents understand we’re really not trying to be alarmists. We just want to work through things together and let them know we are there to support them,” Calkins said.
The nurses have been working closely with families and pediatricians throughout the pandemic.
But not every runny nose, cough or headache is cause for alarm. The school nurses have been following guidelines from the Vermont Department of Health to assess students who might be sick. If a student comes down to the office with symptoms that are on the COVID list but could also be allergies or related to known frequent headaches the nurses factor in the students’ health history.
“If it was a fever or anything associated with that it’s kind of an automatic go home,” Calkins said.
Things like a mild cough, once per hour that is helped by sipping water might be okay, she said.
“There is a lot of investigation like, ‘OK, how many times have they coughed in the last hour,’” she said. “There’s constant checking in with teachers, checking in with students, checking with the parents, with the pediatrician’s office, there’s lots of different communications that happen to determine whether a student needs to go home or if we can allow them to stay.”
At Champlain Valley Union High School, nurses can talk to students to better understand what they are experiencing.
For example, Trevithick would ask a student with a headache, if they’ve eaten and if a headache is something they usually experience when they don’t eat. If so, they treat the student for a headache, she said.
“We have the ability to really talk through that, with these young adults and have an understanding of where they’re at,” Trevithick added.
Instead of sending students down to the nurse like in years past, teachers now call the nurse’s office if a student needs their services, Calkins said. When students do go to the nurse, they are stopped outside the office to have their symptoms triaged. If they have a bloody nose, need a change of clothes, or to take medication and have no symptoms, they can proceed into the office.
Trevithick, Calkins and Bouyea have had no COVID positive cases in their schools as of Friday, Oct. 23.
“I say yet, because I think as numbers go up the reality is no matter what we’re doing there could potentially be a case, or an exposure from something whether it was from school or not,” Trevithick said.
All three nurses are thinking about the holidays and hoping families will refrain from traveling or take the time to quarantine at home upon return if they do travel.
The high school has its own unique challenges on the day to day as there are more students than in the elementary schools, students come from different towns and they move around the building from class to class, Trevithick said.
But one thing she and her colleagues are not seeing a lot of is kids faking sick to get out of school.
If anything, Trevithick believes students who struggle with being in school may try to get out of their remote learning. But she said the school does everything it can to bring them back into the fold. For the most part, kids have been coming in ready to learn.
“All of these kids aside from the desire to learn – whether they realize it or not– also thrive off of the social aspect of it and being together,” Trevithick said.
Calkins said that similarly, her students are so glad to be in school after going remote last year that they have not been feigning illness to go home.
Masks, busy days and good stuff
Bouyea is happy to report that she’s had 100 percent mask compliance at her school.
“Kids are so resilient and so flexible. I think we worried that they wouldn’t be wearing masks, or they would give us a hard time,” she said. “They are awesome, they’re wearing their masks. I would say they’re better than adults sometimes about wearing their mask.”
Should a child forget their mask or require a change of mask, the district’s nurses’ offices have masks from the state that they can give to students, Bouyea said.
With all the changes this year Bouyea, Trevithick and Calkins have been busier than ever.
“I feel like I’ve been pulled in more directions than I ever have before. There’s a lot of overthinking and rethinking and trying to make sure that we’re doing the right things,” Trevithick said.
They’ve been fielding more calls from parents and teachers than normal and have had additional planning meetings from years past, plus the morning health screenings.
There has been great communication with families, Trevithick said. But that takes time.
“The day really is constant from when you walk into the building to even after hours,” she said.
But there are definite positives.
Student temperature checks in the morning allow the nurses to greet the students and interact in ways they usually don’t get to.
“That’s been a completely new and really amazing thing that I hadn’t expected or thought about when we were going into this,” Calkins said. “This has really been able to let us slow down and just focus on really the kids social-emotional wellbeing.”
