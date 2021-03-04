Voters in the Champlain Valley School District approved the board’s proposed budget 3,701-1,446.
Almost 72 percent of voters approved the $85,285,000 budget ask.
“Gratitude and appreciation to our communities for their support of our students and schools during an incredibly difficult year,” school board chair Lynne Jaunich said.
This budget will result in spending of $16,751 per equalized pupil, according to district figures. This equals an increase of 1 percent, or $166, more than last year’s spending, the school district’s chief operations officer Jeanne Jensen said.
“We slimmed this whole thing to have as conservative a budget as possible given the economic environment we’re living in,” Jensen said.
The equalized pupil system looks at spending per student, taking into account that it costs more or less to teach different types of students. For example, preschoolers are weighted at less than one student because they are typically less expensive to educate, she said
Students who qualify for reduced or free lunches or who are learning English as a second language are historically more expensive to educate.
Also approve was an ask to allocate more than $2 million from the school system’s fund balance to keep the tax rate down.
That sailed through with a vote of 4,378 yes and 741 no, and according to Jenson brings the tax rate down by 2.5 percent.
“Each year we apply as much as we think is fiscally conservative to get that number down. Our auditors would like for us to have a $1 million on reserve for the general fund of $80 million,” Jensen said.
When the reserve fund reaches above $1 million, the school board tries to give it back in reduced taxes over a couple of years so it doesn’t affect the tax rate so dramatically, she said.
Voters also approved spending $305,000 to buy three school buses by a vote of 3,535-1,600.
Another assist to keep the school taxes down comes from COVID relief funding from the federal government.
Last March the Champlain Valley School District was allocated $3 million and is hopeful of getting another $2 million over the next two years, Jensen said.
School board members that were elected or re-elected were Meghan Metzler in Charlotte to replace Jeffrey Martin who did not run, Keith Roberts was re-elected in Hinesburg, Barbra Marden was re-elected in Shelburne, and Josilyn Adams and Brendan McMahon were both re-elected in Williston.
