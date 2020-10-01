For each of the next 5 weeks, 2 students and their families will win $50 in takeout from their favorite local restaurant or food business.
And everyone who participates will be entered into a drawing for 9 college savings accounts worth $200 from Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, sponsored by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.
That’s 5 weeks, 2 weekly takeout winners and 9 college savings plans: 5-2-9 (get it?). The 5-2-9 giveaway runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 23.
Plus, one additional grand prize winner will win $529 in education savings!
The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is a public nonprofit agency advocating for students to ensure they have the information, the counseling and the financial aid to achieve their education goals.
Just about any job requires some form of education. The VT 529 savings plan can help families pay for that training.
VSAC has created the “802 Future You” promotion, which kicks off during national College Savings Month, to inspire students and families to get started with the VT 529 savings plan to prepare for the future. VSAC encourages families to take a step in their education planning by either learning about 529 savings, opening an account or contributing to an existing account.
Students in grades kindergarten through sixth can use markers, pencils or crayons to draw a picture of a job you are curious about and have an adult put it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with your first name only and grade level and tag us: @802VSAC and #802FutureYou.
Each week two random winners will be chosen for $50 in takeout from their favorite local food establishment. After Oct. 23, we’ll randomly select nine lucky entries to win $200 in college savings with the Vermont 529 college savings plan, and one more will win $529 in college savings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.