As thousands of students return to the University of Vermont campus this month, community members in the surrounding area worry it could spell trouble for the state’s low COVID-19 case numbers.
In Shelburne, rumors circulated that UVM students who test positive for COVID-19 would be headed their way.
In a series of posts on Front Porch Forum last week, Shelburne residents talked about plans for UVM students who test COVID-19 positive to be sent to Harbor Place, a motel on Shelburne Road, to self-isolate. Harbor Place is managed by the Champlain Housing Trust as temporary lodging for homeless individuals.
The rumor was dispelled by Chris Donnelly, Director of Community Relations at the Champlain Housing Trust. Donnelly said there were no plans, at present, to house UVM students at the motel.
However, members of the Champlain Housing Trust spoke with the Vermont Department of Health and the University of Vermont in July to see if the housing trust could help house the university’s off-campus students
“We didn’t know that UVM wanted our help until this week, but as I wrote on FPF, we haven’t agreed to do anything. That’s still the case,” Donnelly wrote in an email on Aug. 15.
He said the organization would contact the town if it was to move forward with any plans.
“Over the past five months we’ve been open to doing what we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we are proud of playing a role in the successful response in Vermont,” Donnelly added.
Harbor Place has served as a self-isolation space for homeless Vermonters who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms since March 19. Across the state hotels have served as isolation spaces for potentially sick homeless individuals with the goal of reducing community transmission.
Attempts to contact Jeff Wakefield, UVM’s Director of News and Public Affairs, about the school’s plans for students who test positive for COVID-19 were not returned by press deadline.
