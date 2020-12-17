A tradition of helping to meet the needs of their communities was amplified as this year’s pandemic broadened the challenges faced by residents of all ages.
A bounty of warm clothes
A new campaign this fall collected hundreds of coats, hats, mittens, boots and other warm clothes to meet the needs of students and families identified as in need by counselors at the elementary schools in Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg and at Champlain Valley Union High School.
Donations poured into donation sites in all three towns, and then Rotary members tackled the huge challenge of ensuring that all the clothing was clean and ready for its new wearers. The generosity of Joe and Brian Precourt made it possible as they generously donated use of their washers and dryers at the Wash Shed in the Shelburne Shopping Park for teams of Rotary Club members to clean large loads of clothing on many November and December days.
This was a major collaborative effort: the counselors in the Champlain Valley School District elementary schools complied the lists of what was needed, All Souls Interfaith Gathering on Bostwick Farm Road in Shelburne, provided space to store, sort and distribute the clothing, the Precourt Family offered use of the Wash Shed in Shelburne Shopping Park, to wash the clothing, Richard J. Fox Law, Shelburne, Adirondack Audiology, Shelburne, Hinesburg Library, Charlotte Library, and Shelburne Town offices were convenient drop-off locations.
And thanks to the hundreds of folks who surveyed their closets and cupboards and gathered up the bounty of warm clothing to share with their needy neighbors.
Food for the holidays
Another impactful tradition that has been bringing holiday cheer to the local communities is the CSH Rotary donation of turkeys to the Food Shelves of Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg at Thanksgiving, as well as turkeys and hams for Christmas distribution. This year those donations, generously facilitated by Lantman’s Market in Hinesburg, will total approximately $5,000.
Another donation in the spring supports the work of Age Well Vermont in distributing Meals On Wheels to elderly households.
Medical face masks for essential workers
In early November the Rotary Club received a supply of 4,000 medial face masks as a part Rotary District 7850 to distribute them to local first responders and essential workers. So far masks have been delivered to Charlotte Rescue, Charlotte Fire, Shelburne Fire, Shelburne Rescue, Shelburne Police Department, Hinesburg Fire and Emergency First Response and Shelburne Food Shelf. Distribution of the face masks to the schools and other front-line essential workers in the three towns our Club serves is continuing.
The mask distribution is the result of a campaign by Ted Rossi, a member of the East Hampton, CT, Rotary Club and a director of the Rossi Family Foundation, who is working to distribute One Million medical grade face masks to front line workers and first responders in New England. Our Rotary District 7850 and District 7870 received 200,000 face masks from this program to distribute among 60 Rotary Clubs in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Chris Davis, President of the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary said, “We are pleased to help with this program and to support the people who keep us safe, answer 911 calls, teach our children, prepare meals in the schools, and deliver food.”
Club President Chris Davis summed up the appreciation Rotary extends to the communities it represents. He said, “A thank you for the generosity and support our Club has had in donations of winter clothing and funds even during challenging COVID times, and how critical that support has been to our Club’s ability to continue to serve the essential community needs this past year and going forward, primary needs being food security, winter clothing for kids and families, and the college scholarships our Club committed to do through VSAC.”
The gift of meals
The Club donated $12,000 to the three food shelves and Age Well VT (Meals on Wheels) in late March.
Our Club paid $2,517 for 146 turkeys (1,933 pounds!) for the three food shelves this week, with Lantman’s Market donating an additional 330 pounds (25 birds), or $424 worth of turkeys to fill the total Hinesburg request. We will also cover 26 turkeys for Charlotte, and hams and turkey’s for Hinesburg and Shelburne as requested. I do not have the numbers or cost of those items yet but anticipate it to be another $2,500 or so.
Coats and warmth
The Precourts generously donated the use of their washers and dryers at the Wash Shed in the Shelburne Shopping Park for a team of Rotary Club members to clean 12 large loads of clothing on Nov. 18. Many thanks to the Precourts for making this job so much easier and for their critical help to meet this community need!
The counselors in the Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg and Williston K-8 schools are assembling lists of exactly what is needed. The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club will take care of the lists from those towns, the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club are working to fill the need for winter clothing for the Williston schools.
It’s important to mention the collaboration of two Rotary Clubs to meet the needs of school children in the 5 towns that make up the Champlain Valley School District.
What is requested
Clean or new winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, and gloves for school aged children K through 8th grade, S-XL sizes, or checks can be mailed to CSH Rotary Coat Drive, P.O. Box 156, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Drop off locations: Shelburne Town Office, north lobby, 24 hours/7 days, Richard Fox Law office, 181 Falls Road, Shelburne, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., outside the office of Adirondack Audiology, 10 Marsett Road and US 7, Shelburne, 24 hours/7 days, the Hinesburg Library Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Charlotte Library Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
